Virginia's road to economic recovery could take several years, experts at economic summit say

It could take several years for Virginia's economy to fully recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, and many businesses may permanently change the way they operate and the jobs they require, several business leaders and experts said at an economic summit on Friday.

One economic research firm, Moody’s Analytics, has predicted that Virginia will not get back to full pre-pandemic employment until late 2023, said Stephen Moret, president and CEO of the Virginia Economic Development Partnership.

“I think we have the potential to beat that, but that is the forecast they have put up so far,” Moret said during the Virginia Economic Summit and Forum on World Trade hosted by the Virginia Chamber of Commerce. About 600 people watched the conference, which was held virtually this year.

Virginia entered the pandemic with a strong economy, which has helped blunt the impact of the pandemic compared with some other states. But more than 360,000 Virginians have since experienced job losses or reduced work time during the pandemic, Moret said.

Those losses have hit people making wages of less than $20 an hour much harder than higher-paid workers making more than $40 an hour, Moret said.