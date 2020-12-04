Virginia's road to economic recovery could take several years, experts at economic summit say

It could take several years for Virginia's economy to fully recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, and many businesses may permanently change the way they operate and the jobs they require, several business leaders and experts said at an economic summit on Friday.
One economic research firm, Moody’s Analytics, has predicted that Virginia will not get back to full pre-pandemic employment until late 2023, said Stephen Moret, president and CEO of the Virginia Economic Development Partnership.
“I think we have the potential to beat that, but that is the forecast they have put up so far,” Moret said during the Virginia Economic Summit and Forum on World Trade hosted by the Virginia Chamber of Commerce. About 600 people watched the conference, which was held virtually this year.
Virginia entered the pandemic with a strong economy, which has helped blunt the impact of the pandemic compared with some other states. But more than 360,000 Virginians have since experienced job losses or reduced work time during the pandemic, Moret said.
Those losses have hit people making wages of less than $20 an hour much harder than higher-paid workers making more than $40 an hour, Moret said.
“That group [the lower-wage group] is disproportionately female, people of color, and people with less education," Moret said. "So this is really shaping up to be - in Virginia, as in the country as a whole - a kind of K-shaped recovery where those in a certain population are doing quite well while others are not.”
The path to economic recovery includes pursuing economic development in areas where Virginia already has strengths, such as technology and teleworking opportunities, and pursuing companies that want to bring manufacturing and services back to the U.S. from overseas to be closer to customers, Moret said.
Job training also will be important for a recovery, given that some industries such as retail and hospitality will likely take longer to recover and job demands in many industries are likely to shift to technology-dependent or remote work.
"Even when we get back to the same amount of jobs, the employment mix will be different," Moret said. "We will have tens of thousands of Virginians who will need to get re-skilled to find new, high-wage employment."
The restaurant, hotel, food-service and retail industries are likely to see long-lasting changes, said Warren Thompson, president and chairman of Reston-based Thompson Hospitality Corp., the largest minority-owned foodservice and facilities management company in the U.S.
"The impact of takeout and delivery on the restaurants and retail businesses will continue," said Thomspon, who spoke as part of a panel discussion of business leaders. "We were starting down that path before the pandemic, and it has been accelerated now. This learned behavior is not going to change once the pandemic is over. I think restaurants will have to adapt to that."
Remote work and other flexible work options also are likely to continue after the pandemic for people who can do that, panel members said.
Henrico County-based Altria Group Inc. has continued to operate its Philip Morris USA manufacturing center in South Richmond under strict health and safety protocols after closing the plant temporarily in the spring because of several positive COVID-19 cases among employees.
But most of the company's corporate office employees are working remotely, said William F. “Billy” Gifford, Altria’s chief executive officer, adding that flexibility is likely to continue in some form.
"We put a team together to think about what have been the benefits of flexibility and how we maintain that on the other side of the COVID pandemic," Gifford said.
(804) 775-8123