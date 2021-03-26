Virginia's unemployment rate declined to 5.2% February, but more people also dropped out of the job market

Virginia’s unemployment rate fell slightly from January to February, but the state's labor force also contracted in February in a sign that more people dropped out of the job market entirely.

The state's jobless rate stood at 5.2% in February, down slightly from 5.3% in January, but still well above the 2.5% rate for Virginia in February 2020, the Virginia Employment Commission reported Friday.

The numbers have been adjusted to reflect temporary changes in employment due to seasonal factors. Virginia’s unemployment rate remained below the national rate of 6.2%.

The number of people counted as unemployed in Virginia declined by 7,187 in February. However, the number of employed residents also fell by 8,808 to just over 4 million. Payroll employment also dropped by 3,700 jobs and the labor force contracted by 15,995 to a little more than 4.2 million.

Those numbers are "rather gloomy," said Joseph Mengedoth, a regional economist for the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond. In particular, he noted the decline in the labor force, an indication of people entirely dropping out the search for jobs. The labor force participation rate stood at about 62.9% in February, the lowest it has ever been.