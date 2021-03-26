Virginia's unemployment rate declined to 5.2% February, but more people also dropped out of the job market

Virginia’s unemployment rate fell slightly from January to February, but the state's labor force also contracted in February in a sign that more people dropped out of the job market entirely.
The state's jobless rate stood at 5.2% in February, down slightly from 5.3% in January, but still well above the 2.5% rate for Virginia in February 2020, the Virginia Employment Commission reported Friday.
The numbers have been adjusted to reflect temporary changes in employment due to seasonal factors. Virginia’s unemployment rate remained below the national rate of 6.2%.
The number of people counted as unemployed in Virginia declined by 7,187 in February. However, the number of employed residents also fell by 8,808 to just over 4 million. Payroll employment also dropped by 3,700 jobs and the labor force contracted by 15,995 to a little more than 4.2 million.
Those numbers are "rather gloomy," said Joseph Mengedoth, a regional economist for the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond. In particular, he noted the decline in the labor force, an indication of people entirely dropping out the search for jobs. The labor force participation rate stood at about 62.9% in February, the lowest it has ever been.
"From what I see and hear from contacts, there are job openings and jobs out there, and employers have continued to report difficulty finding workers," Mengedoth said. "Having more people leave the labor force only makes that more of a challenge."
Employment in Virginia was still down by about 197,000 jobs in February compared with a year ago. Employers in the state added back an average of about 45,000 jobs per month from May to October of 2020. The recovery has slowed since then, with an average of 4,000 jobs added per month over the last four months, Mengedoth said.
In February, Virginia’s over-the-year job loss of 4.8% was less than the 6.2% decline nationwide.
“With more [vaccine] shots in arms every day, more people are getting back to work, and we hope to see the unemployment rate continue to trend downward,” said Brian Ball, Virginia's Secretary of Commerce and Trade, in a statement.
Anecdotally, employers are expressing optimism about a recovery this spring and summer, said Renee Haltom, a vice president and regional executive at the Richmond Fed. As vaccinations continue, even businesses in industries such as hospitality and tourism are hoping for a rebound in demand, but hiring could be an issue.
"One of the greatest challenges I am hearing about is difficulty hiring," Haltom said. "It is not as simple as just turning the lights back on."
