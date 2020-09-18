Virginia's unemployment rate dropped substantially in August, but remained well short of a recovery

Employers in Virginia added 68,000 jobs in August as some businesses continued to see recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, but employment still remained well below where it was a year ago.
Virginia's unemployment rate stood at 6.1% in August, a substantial drop from the 7.9% percent jobless rate reported in July and the 8.1% rate in June, but it was still significantly higher than the 2.7% jobless rate from a year ago in August.
"Today's employment report was quite positive," said Joseph Mengedoth, a regional economist for the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, noting the job gains that were fairly broad across industry sectors.
However, even with the job gains in August, employment in Virginia was still down by about 212,600 jobs - or about 5.2% - in August compared with the same month a year ago.
"This shows there is still quite a ways to go" to fully recover from the pandemic-related job losses, Mengedoth said. The state has recovered about 43% of the jobs lost during the pandemic, he said.
Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate continued to be below the national rate, which fell to 8.4% in July from 10.2% in July.
Virginia showed a job gain of about 1.8% in August, among the best in the nation along with New Jersey and New York.
Most of Virginia's major industry sectors still had employment that was lower in August compared with a year ago, but most sectors saw gain jobs from July to August. The construction sector, which has been considered an "essential sector" that continued functioning during the COVID-19 crisis, showed a gain of 2.2%, or 4,400 jobs, from a year ago.
The leisure and hospitality sector, which includes many tourism-related jobs such as hotels that have been hardest hit by the downturn, showed a gain of 6,300 jobs from July to August, but that sector still had not regained the jobs lost because of the pandemic. Employment was down 83,000 or about 20.3% when compared with a year ago in August.
The manufacturing sector also lost about 900 jobs in Virginia from July to August.
One of the state's largest and highest-paying job sectors - professional and business services - showed a job gain of 4,700 from July to August but was still down about 33,400 jobs, or 4.3%, from a year ago in August.
Employers in the Richmond region added about 8,700 jobs from July to August, but employment was still down by about 36,600, or 5.3%, from August 2019.
The August unemployment rate for the Richmond region and other metropolitan areas of Virginia is scheduled to be released on Sept. 30.
