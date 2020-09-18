Virginia's unemployment rate dropped substantially in August, but remained well short of a recovery

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Employers in Virginia added 68,000 jobs in August as some businesses continued to see recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, but employment still remained well below where it was a year ago.

Virginia's unemployment rate stood at 6.1% in August, a substantial drop from the 7.9% percent jobless rate reported in July and the 8.1% rate in June, but it was still significantly higher than the 2.7% jobless rate from a year ago in August.

"Today's employment report was quite positive," said Joseph Mengedoth, a regional economist for the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, noting the job gains that were fairly broad across industry sectors.

However, even with the job gains in August, employment in Virginia was still down by about 212,600 jobs - or about 5.2% - in August compared with the same month a year ago.

"This shows there is still quite a ways to go" to fully recover from the pandemic-related job losses, Mengedoth said. The state has recovered about 43% of the jobs lost during the pandemic, he said.

Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate continued to be below the national rate, which fell to 8.4% in July from 10.2% in July.