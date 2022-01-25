Virginia's unemployment rate drops in December, but a lot of workers are still sitting on the sidelines

Virginia’s job market continued its recovery in December, though a significant part of the state's workforce was still sitting on the sidelines.

The state's unemployment rate stood at 3.2% in December, down significantly from 5.6% in the same month a year ago.

"Today's labor employment reports were encouraging," said Joe Mengedoth, a regional economist for the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, noting that employers added about 12,300 jobs in December while the labor force also ticked up slightly in a sign that some people who had been staying out of work were returning.

Virginia's economy has now regained about 80% of the jobs it lost during the pandemic. That leaves a shortfall of about 100,000 jobs, about half of which are in the particularly hard-hit leisure and hospitality sector of the economy.

However, another survey conducted by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics showed about 300,000 job openings in Virginia, or about two job openings for every unemployed person, Mengedoth said.

"That is showing up in hourly earnings as well," Mengedoth said, noting that average hourly earnings were up 5% in November compared to November 2020.