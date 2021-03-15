Virginia's unemployment rate was 5.3% in January; state also lost more jobs during early stages of the pandemic than initially reported

Virginia's unemployment rate dropped from December to January but remained more than twice the rate from a year ago as the pandemic continued to affect the job market.
The state's jobless rate was 5.3% in January, down from 5.6% in December. The rate in January 2020 was 2.5%.
About 227,284 people were counted as unemployed in Virginia in January, compared with 109,989 in the same month a year ago.
Employers in the state added about 14,100 jobs from December to January, led by gains in government, trade, transportation, utilities, and leisure and hospitality.
The January report was a positive one when looking at payroll gains, but it was "pretty mixed" in a household survey that shows how the labor force is doing, said Joseph Mengedoth, a regional economist for the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond.
For instance, the labor force participation rate, which previously had been reported at around 67%, has now been revised down to about 63.1%, the lowest it has been since data started being collected in January 1976 and an indication that many people have dropped out of the job market.
The January report was delayed because of annual revisions that the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics performs. The revisions show Virginia actually lost more jobs during the early stages of the pandemic last March and April than initially reported - about 480,000 jobs compared with earlier estimates of around 438,000.
However, the state also regained jobs at a faster clip from May to December than previously reported - with about 270,000 jobs recovered compared with previous estimates of 238,000.
Employers in the Richmond region added a net total of about 500 jobs from December to January. Employment in the region remained down about 39,900 jobs, or about 5%, compared with a year ago.
Business are expressing more optimism about the economic outlook now as COVID-19 vaccines roll out and as the weather improves, said Renee Haltom, a vice president and regional executive at the Richmond Fed.
"On the services side there is great optimism overall, and a lot of firms are expecting pent-up demand," Haltom said. However, "it is harder to make up for pent-up demand in services as opposed to goods."
Many firms, especially in services, also are reporting labor shortages and health concerns among employees about returning to work. "It is not as if you can just turn the lights back on and all those jobs will come back," Haltom said.
