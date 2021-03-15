Virginia's unemployment rate was 5.3% in January; state also lost more jobs during early stages of the pandemic than initially reported

Virginia's unemployment rate dropped from December to January but remained more than twice the rate from a year ago as the pandemic continued to affect the job market.

The state's jobless rate was 5.3% in January, down from 5.6% in December. The rate in January 2020 was 2.5%.

About 227,284 people were counted as unemployed in Virginia in January, compared with 109,989 in the same month a year ago.

Employers in the state added about 14,100 jobs from December to January, led by gains in government, trade, transportation, utilities, and leisure and hospitality.

The January report was a positive one when looking at payroll gains, but it was "pretty mixed" in a household survey that shows how the labor force is doing, said Joseph Mengedoth, a regional economist for the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond.

For instance, the labor force participation rate, which previously had been reported at around 67%, has now been revised down to about 63.1%, the lowest it has been since data started being collected in January 1976 and an indication that many people have dropped out of the job market.