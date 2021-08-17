WATCH NOW: 45 Richmond-area businesses make this year's Inc. 5000 list of the nation's fastest-growing companies

The Inc. 5000 includes 33 local companies that have made the rankings more than once, ranging from two to 15 years.

The companies that have most frequently appeared in the rankings include CapTech Consulting, a Henrico-based technology and business management consulting firm founded in 1997 that has made the list 15 times, coming in this year at No. 4,766.

Dominion Payroll, a Richmond-based payroll and benefits processing company founded in 2002, has made the list 12 times. This year, the company was at No. 4,509.

“In a year like 2020 with all of the challenges facing our business, it is especially rewarding to maintain this level of growth and a testament to our amazing team, and their focus on unparalleled client service,” Dominion Payroll President David Fratkin said.

Many other repeat companies fall within the three-to-seven year range, such as Henrico-based technology consulting firm Spinnaker Consulting, which has made the list three times and ranked No. 519 this year with a three-year growth rate of 941%. That was down from No. 160 in 2020.