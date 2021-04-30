WATCH NOW: $50 million apartment complex taking root next to Kinsale's corporate offices in Henrico

Construction work is well underway on a 262-unit apartment complex on Maywill Street near Thalbro Street in Henrico County.
The first units of Tapestry West should ready sometime in the first quarter of 2022.
The $50 million project is taking root on a 5.6-acre tract next to the five-story corporate headquarters building for specialty insurer Kinsale Capital Group Inc. that opened in the fall.
The apartment complex also is across Maywill Street from Anthem Inc.’s parking deck and next to the former Thalhimer Bros. Inc. department store chain’s distribution center which now is used by tenants including Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods. And two blocks away is West Broad Street where there is a station for GRTC’s Pulse bus rapid transit line.
“We thought this location was just amazing in terms of the access to everything around it and we thought we should seize this opportunity before somebody else does, particularly because of the location near retail and restaurants,” said Lisa Gunderson, vice president of asset management for Bristol Development Group, which is developing the apartment complex.
Tapestry West is the first residential development in a 500-acre Westwood area overlay district — an area bounded by Westwood Avenue, West Broad Street, Staples Mill Road, Bethlehem Road and Interstate 195. Henrico supervisors made changes to the code in late 2019 that allow for the ability to have residential uses in the area.
Gunderson said the success of the nearby Libbie Mill-Midtown mixed-use development off Staples Mill Road was another factor in Bristol Development picking this parcel for its more urban-style complex.
Plans for Tapestry West call for 196 one-bedroom units and 66 two-bedroom units. The one-bedroom units range from 452 square feet to 715 square feet while the two-bedroom apartments would be range from 1,000 square feet to 1,200 square feet.
The apartment buildings would surround a courtyard that would have a 1,700-square-foot heated salt water pool. The complex would have other amenities including a coworking lounge, meditation room, a bicycle shop/storage area, and fitness/wellness room.
Apartment tenants will be able to park in the four-story parking deck that is next to the complex and across from the Kinsale entrance.
The Nashville, Tenn.-based Bristol Development has developed other apartment buildings in the region.
It built the 301-unit Canopy at Ginter Park apartment complex in North Richmond and the 373-unit 2000 West Creek complex in Goochland County. Both complexes eventually were sold.
Bristol Development also is developing the 200-unit Artistry at Winterfield apartment complex off Winterfield Road in Powhatan County. The first building is expected to open in May.
The company also plans to develop an apartment complex off Patterson Avenue in the West Creek office park in Goochland. Initial plans for Bristol Apartments at Oak Hill call for 335 units.
(804) 649-6379