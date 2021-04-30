WATCH NOW: $50 million apartment complex taking root next to Kinsale's corporate offices in Henrico

Construction work is well underway on a 262-unit apartment complex on Maywill Street near Thalbro Street in Henrico County.

The first units of Tapestry West should ready sometime in the first quarter of 2022.

The $50 million project is taking root on a 5.6-acre tract next to the five-story corporate headquarters building for specialty insurer Kinsale Capital Group Inc. that opened in the fall.

The apartment complex also is across Maywill Street from Anthem Inc.’s parking deck and next to the former Thalhimer Bros. Inc. department store chain’s distribution center which now is used by tenants including Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods. And two blocks away is West Broad Street where there is a station for GRTC’s Pulse bus rapid transit line.

“We thought this location was just amazing in terms of the access to everything around it and we thought we should seize this opportunity before somebody else does, particularly because of the location near retail and restaurants,” said Lisa Gunderson, vice president of asset management for Bristol Development Group, which is developing the apartment complex.