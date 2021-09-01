WATCH NOW: 'A legacy in the Richmond community': After 118 years, the Selden family sells C.P. Dean billiards and trophy award business

The Selden family has owned C.P. Dean Co. since 1903.

But the company, which has been a fixture in the Richmond business community since 1886 selling billiard tables, game room equipment and making and engraving a wide range of trophies and awards, is under new ownership.

The Ball family of Ball Office Products, a Henrico County-based regional office supply and furniture business, acquired C.P. Dean.

Terms of the sale, effective Wednesday, were not disclosed.

William D. “Bill” Selden V, who started working in the family business 50 years ago and took over running it in 1994, said the sale is bittersweet. Selden, 74, said he will continue working for the business for at least the next two years.

"To me, it's sort of the best of both worlds," he said of the sale. "I just think it's time that somebody else comes in and takes the interest in it and works with me until we both feel they want me out of here, but I don't think they really want me out of here. I thought they [the Ball family] are a perfect match with us being a family business. I'm really happy and excited about it."

Selden didn't have anyone in the family to follow him in the business.