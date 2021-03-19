WATCH NOW: A new norm? As COVID vaccines roll out, companies weigh keeping remote-work options versus a return to the office

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit Virginia last year, all 30 employees of Chesterfield County-based digital marketing firm WebStrategies Inc. left the office and started working from home.
The same thing happened at countless other Richmond-area companies, and many of those businesses are now weighing when and how to bring employees back into office settings. For some, the decision is whether to return to the office at all, or whether to maintain a remote-work model that almost has become a new normal.
After more than a year of remote work, it looks like the staff at WebStrategies won't be going back to office work at all, or at least not in the same way as before.
Working from home has worked so well that the 17-year-old company is not planning to renew the lease this spring on its 2,000-square-foot office, company CEO Chris Leone said. Instead, its employees will continue to work remotely for the foreseeable future.
"We may come back or we may get another [office] space down the road," Leone said. "But if we do, it is going to be designed for collaboration and creativity. It is not going to be for solo work. I expect people will always have the option to work from home, if that is their preference."
"I don't think we have taken any steps back in productivity" with remote work, he said. "I think we have taken steps forward."
Leone thinks that offering more remote work options will be the new normal for many businesses, especially if they want to be competitive in job recruitment.
"I think what has happened in the last 12 months is an acceleration of a trend that was already happening, but it would have taken many years to play out," he said.
Now that businesses have been forced into offering virtual and remote work options, "people are taking advantage of it," he said. "I think this is going to be the norm going forward, or a least [work] is going to be a lot more virtual than it was before."
Businesses across the Richmond region are facing a decision of whether and when they plan to bring employees back into office settings this year as COVID-19 vaccinations continue to roll out, and what impact remote work might have on their office needs.
More than a dozen area businesses — from Fortune 500 firms to small companies — along with some nonprofits say they want to get employees back to an office as soon as possible while others say they are still working on plans. Many say they expect to adopt some sort of hybrid combination of office work and at-home work, even after the pandemic.
That would be a shift that some research suggests could have enormous ripple effects on demand for office space, transportation, and retail and services in areas that traditionally cater to office workers.
Capital One Financial Corp., the Richmond region's largest private employer, said it is working on developing a plan over the next few months for its office employees to return to work.
At Dominion Energy, about 35% of its employees continue to telework. The soonest that the Richmond-based company will have workers return to the office is July 1, spokesperson Ryan Frazier said.
Even after the pandemic, Henrico County-based Altria Group Inc. plans to continue offering remote work options for employees, if their jobs enable them to do so and with approval of their managers. Most of the company's office staff has been working remotely since last spring.
"We are going to learn and evolve post-pandemic as we understand how to make this work," said Steve Callahan, a spokesperson for Altria, the parent company of Philip Morris USA.
Before the pandemic, office employees at Altria already had some options for flexible work schedules. However, employee surveys showed that many employees were reluctant to do that.
After a year of remote work, the surveys seem to show a shift in attitudes about the value of remote work.
"We have found that employees want to maintain the flexibility they have had once life returns to normal," Callahan said. "The pandemic has shown that our salaried employees can work remotely and deliver strong results while having the flexibility that they want."
Altria has expanded its corporate headquarters complex off West Broad Street with a newly constructed 170,000-square-foot building. Its current 250,000-square-foot headquarters building, which opened in 1958 as the headquarters of Reynolds Metals Co., also underwent a renovation. Callahan said the company does not anticipate significant changes to its office needs.
Goochland County-based automotive retailer CarMax Inc. said it does not expect its remote workers to return to the office until at least June 1.
Insurance giant Genworth Financial, which shifted 99% of its staff to remote work during the pandemic, says it does not plan to bring staff back into the office before Labor Day on Sept. 6.
About 97% of the employees of Henrico-based Elephant Insurance are working remotely, and the company expects it will stay that way until at least July 31.
Performance Food Group Co., one of the nation’s largest restaurant and food service distributors, doesn't have a timetable yet as to when employees at the Goochland-based company might return to the office.
"We know many of our associates miss the collaboration, connection and camaraderie of face-to-face interactions and are looking forward to returning to the office when it is safe to do so," a Performance Food Group spokesperson said. "We are working through what our return-to-onsite-work plans look like now. We’re evaluating the success of our efforts so far and listening to what our associates are sharing about their experience."
Most of Bank of America's global workforce, including those in the Richmond region, are working from home. The bank isn't sure when workers will return to their offices. but when they do, employees will return in phases with at least a 30-day notice.
Some companies, including Kinsale Capital Group Inc., have had some or most of their employees return to the office. The Henrico-based specialty insurer moved into its new offices at Maywill and Thalbro streets last fall.
Atlantic Union Bank has had about 90% of its non-branch personnel working from home for the past year.
The Richmond-based company's "current thinking" is that employees will not return to the office at least before Labor Day, said John C. Asbury, CEO of Atlantic Union Bank and of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp., the bank’s parent company.
Even with so many employees working from home, Asbury noted that the bank was still able to process nearly 12,000 applications last year from existing and new customers for Paycheck Protection Program loans worth more than $1.7 billion, aimed at helping keep small businesses operating during the pandemic.
"Out of necessity, we have learned to work differently and the company has demonstrated resilience, agility and innovation like never before," Asbury said. "It’s not lost on us that many of our teammates report being more productive due to the additional flexibility provided in a work-from-home arrangement."
"Despite the tragedy of COVID-19, I believe in retrospect Atlantic Union Bank has become more capable because of it," Asbury said.
For instance, Asbury said the company "arguably has better communications than ever before, even with so many of us literally not having seen each other in person for a year."
Asbury said he and Atlantic Union Bank President Maria Tedesco record a weekly Zoom video update shared with employees, and the company has created a new internal communication platform that is designed to facilitate remote work.
T-Mobile relocated its customer service center to the former 134,000-square-foot Sam's Club building in the White Oak Village shopping center in eastern Henrico.
While the $30 million renovation is completed and the building is ready, it sits mostly empty. About 95% of the call center's 800 employees continue to work remotely, said Mike Luellen, director of customer care for T-Mobile's call center.
"The only folks who work at the site is just a handful of folks, a little less than 20 people that come in because they don’t have broadband [internet] at home so they are unable to work at home. We wanted to make sure we were being very flexible," Luellen said. "Our folks still have the urge and still want to be back together again."
No decision has been made as to when workers might return to the call center. "We think we still have a ways to go to understand what’s happening as far as the vaccine goes," he said.
But Luellen said T-Mobile plans to eventually have employees back working at the call center. And, he said, workers want to be back working together in person as a team.
"Our folks thrive on being able to be together and to help celebrate success," he said, noting that T-Mobile's customer service model is based on having a team of experts work on a customer issue.
"They are very dedicated from that sense. It is just that right now since we can’t be together we have had to go to other options making sure that we continue celebrating success and keeping the personal connection as best as possible," he said. "Eventually we do want to be able to get back into this site and to a return to normalcy."
Besides, he said, the new space has a gym, a movie theater, a game room, a spiritual room and "all sorts of stuff that our folks are anxious to get back into."
State government, the region's largest employer, isn't sure when workers will return to the office. But the state won't rewind to its pre-COVID-19 business model.
"We will consider how agencies can continue to leverage the benefits of remote work for their employees, future employees and agency operations," said Anne F. Waring, spokesperson for Virginia's Department of Human Resource Management.
"Telework has benefited our employees and the Commonwealth citizens we serve," she said. "For employees, remote work has brought the ability to balance work demands and those of family and community, along with reducing commute costs, and saved time. Greater retention makes us competitive for top talent. We have managed overall to maintain the continuity of state government operations, and telework has proved to be productive."
Virginia implemented a telework program for some state government workers beginning in 2002. Before the pandemic, about 25% of the state workforce was tagged as eligible for telework, Waring said.
Now the state estimates that 60% to 80% of government employees are working remotely either part or all of their time, she said.
"We are future-focused and are using this opportunity to leverage new business models going forward, including looking at our physical footprint," Waring said. "As we plan ahead, workplace safety will continue to be a major focus for the Commonwealth, along with the productivity of our employees and citizen access to services along with constituent feedback."
Many companies say they plan to offer at least some remote work options for employees indefinitely, balancing the needs for in-office collaboration with the flexibility of at-home work.
"When we do reopen our offices, we are implementing an enhanced flexible work policy," said Diane Cafritz, CarMax's senior vice president and chief human resources officer. "The policy permits most of our associates to work a mix of onsite and remote, with some able to work remotely full-time."
While most CarMax employees will work a hybrid schedule going forward, the retailer is reconfiguring its office spaces to facilitate collaboration between onsite as well as remote workers. CarMax also has supported employees working remotely by providing subsidy payments to defray home office expenses, she said.
Alberto Schiavon, the CEO of Elephant Insurance, said the company is "in the midst of formulating our future smart working strategy, but the future will most certainly be hybrid, in that most employees will have a mix of work from home and in-office time."
Other companies want to get employees back into the office as soon as possible.
For instance, Dominion Payroll, a payroll and human resource services company that employs about 200 people and in 2017 opened a new office in the Scott's Addition area of Richmond, is working towards getting everyone back in the office on July 6.
About 99% of the company's employees have been working remotely since last March.
Starting April 5, the company is planning to bring about 50% of its employees back to the office on a rotating basis with employees working in two teams that will come into the office every other week throughout the month.
"It is our belief that we function best when we are together," said Shayna Cooke, the company's vice president of human capital. "We are more than just a payroll company. We are ambitious and innovative. We pride ourselves on the service that we provide for our clients and our ability to collectively problem-solve hurdles when we are faced with them."
A remote workforce "makes all of those things difficult because the fluidity of human connection and collaboration is inhibited" by the need to use video or online services to connect, she said.
"One of the most amazing components of this company is our culture and culture is built through relationships; and relationships are built through connection," Cooke said.
Henrico-based commercial real estate brokerage Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer isn't sure when it expects to bring back its entire workforce.
"We hope to be on the leading edge of getting our staff fully back to the office when it's safe," said Lee Warfield, the company's president and CEO.
The company already has employees teams of employees work working about three days a week in the office on a rotating basis to assist with social distancing.
Even prior to the pandemic, Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer had a work-from-home program which allowed employees to work about one day a week remotely.
"We do not feel that a full time [work-from-home] environment is good for our business and have no intention of migrating there," Warfield said. "I believe we do better in an environment with direct human interaction."
At Unboxed Technology, the Richmond-based company that creates interactive tools for businesses to use to train employees and sell services, executives are still considering what approach to take post-pandemic. About 90% of its employees are currently working remotely.
"There is no silver bullet to workplace well-being," said Brian Leach, Unboxed’s co-founder and CEO. "I believe companies will need to consider a flexible work model that drives the best productivity and outcomes. That may look different by individual, by work team, and by company."
Owens & Minor Inc. is taking a different approach when it comes to a client engagement center it operated in the Riverfront Plaza in downtown Richmond.
The Hanover County-based distributor of medical supplies decided to vacate that space and have employees who were working there are doing so remotely as they have been doing since last March.
“As 2020 progressed, the COVID-19 pandemic compelled us to reevaluate our call center operations,” a company spokesperson said. “The performance of our call center teammates in the work-from-home era has been spectacular and the teammates requested that we carry that new business model into the future.”
That 51,000 square feet of space is being subleased by CoStar Group Inc., the Washington-based commercial real estate analytics and research firm which has its global research headquarters a couple of blocks away in downtown Richmond.
CoStar needs the additional office space in downtown Richmond as the company plans to eventually hire 200 employees.
CoStar has about 1,000 people working on the five upper floors of the nine-story building at 501 S. Fifth St., although most of them are currently working remotely because of the pandemic. The company expects those workers to eventually return to that office space.
Paymerang, the Chesterfield County-based payment processing company, shifted to a 100% remote workforce last spring, but it has since brought some of its teams that require more in-person interaction back into the office.
Only about 30% of its more than 160 employees are in the office in the Boulders office complex at a given time.
"We had to turn on a dime and switch to a 100% remote workforce, which was quite a bit of work for us to do," said Nasser Chanda, Paymerang's CEO. That challenge included providing employees with the tools to do their work from home.
For the employees who have come back to the office, the company has put up plexiglass partition barriers between desks to help protect them from any spread of COVID-19. It has installed a new air filtration system. At a station set up outside the office entrance, employees check their temperature before entering the building. Social distancing reminders are posted around the office.
The company has even hired people remotely and started them on the job working remotely over the last year, said Gloria Garber, the company's human resources director.
"Business kept growing and we needed more headcount," Garber said.
"We figured it out," she said. "We had a couple of bumps along the way. The first couple of folks we had to onboard remotely. We would have one or two people here at the office who would meet up with them and hand them the equipment they needed."
Going forward, Chanda foresees a hybrid model in which the company will continue to enable employees to do some remote work but still have a lot of in-office work when face-to-face collaboration is needed.
"We are social creatures, and we need intersections and collaboration especially when you are a high growth business," he said. "I would say we will try to have as much in-office work as we can, but at the same time recognize there is a balance needed."
The Richmond region has not seen a large scale paradigm shift in office space needs as some other localities across the country are starting to see, said Michael Cobb, a senior market analyst at CoStar Group.
"In Richmond, it has been sorta slow in the sense that you haven’t seen a large scale shift yet," Cobb said. "You have seen some companies announce that they will be going remote and not returning to the office, but in terms of a large scale, you haven’t seen some of the big ones come out and say we are going to work totally from home."
One of the biggest leading indicators within the office market is the total amount available of sublease space. The region's total amount of sublease space has increased just over 50% since this time last year.
"You are seeing the addition of 300,000 additional square feet of sublease space in just a four-quarter span, which is a pretty rapid rise in that small time frame," Cobb said.
Even with the rapid rise in available sublease seen over the past year, the Richmond region is still about 150,000 square feet below what it was during the peak of the last economic downturn.
"Richmond’s office market from a fundamental standpoint is a lot tighter in terms of vacancies than it was 12 to 13 years ago. Yes, you have seen an uptick in available sublease space but not to the extent that you saw during the financial crisis," Cobb said.
The shift to remote work is having more of an affect elsewhere such as tech heavy markets.
"A market like Richmond where the core of the office market is driven by back office operations like research operations or call center operations, you don’t see as much ebb and flow because, like CoStar, we eventually will be back in the office," Cobb said. "At the end of the day, you don’t see as much volatility in Richmond because of the exposure to those highly volatile industries isn’t as prevalent."
Overall leasing activity in the Richmond region declined by about 15% in 2020 compared with the previous year as companies took a wait-and-see approach, he said.
"While it was not a remarkable slowdown, it was pretty dramatic compared with the year before and it really spoke to office decision makers trying to ascertain both the near and long term affects from the pandemic on the local office market," Cobb said.
Besides, the Richmond area’s vacancy rate is a healthy 7.5% - below normal lows and well below the 12% rate set in 2010 during the last recession.
All 16 employees of Hanover County-based software development company Data Directions Inc. have been working remotely.
"I am the only one who goes in to the office regularly," company president Mark Creery said.
"I am guessing that we will probably get to the point sometime this summer where people will come in a couple of days a week, and we will coordinate it," he said. "But some of our folks will never need to come to the office."
"My building is not on the market, but I am questioning whether or not I need it," Creery said of the 6,000-square-foot office that he owns.
Creery said he probably only needs about 25% of the office space in the future. If he does decided to make a switch to a smaller space, he is thinking about moving somewhere such as as one of the many coworking offices that have opened in the Richmond area in recent years where businesses rent offices and share amenities such as conference rooms.
That's the kind of shift in thinking that coworking companies such as Gather are counting.
Gather, which has seven coworking office locations in Virginia including four in the Richmond area, initially experienced a decline in rentals during the early stages of the pandemic but is now seeing a resurgence, said Doug White, Gather's CEO and co-owner.
White believes coworking spaces will become a more popular option for businesses that adopt a hybrid remote and in-office model.
"We have a very low cost solution for companies that want employees to come in a temporary basis," White said. "We only ask for a one-year commitment," while most commercial leases are for several years at least.
"We can offer people the flexibility to figure out what this new kind of work is going to look like," he said.
