WATCH NOW: A new norm? As COVID vaccines roll out, companies weigh keeping remote-work options versus a return to the office

The company has even hired people remotely and started them on the job working remotely over the last year, said Gloria Garber, the company's human resources director.

"Business kept growing and we needed more headcount," Garber said.

"We figured it out," she said. "We had a couple of bumps along the way. The first couple of folks we had to onboard remotely. We would have one or two people here at the office who would meet up with them and hand them the equipment they needed."

Going forward, Chanda foresees a hybrid model in which the company will continue to enable employees to do some remote work but still have a lot of in-office work when face-to-face collaboration is needed.

"We are social creatures, and we need intersections and collaboration especially when you are a high growth business," he said. "I would say we will try to have as much in-office work as we can, but at the same time recognize there is a balance needed."

The Richmond region has not seen a large scale paradigm shift in office space needs as some other localities across the country are starting to see, said Michael Cobb, a senior market analyst at CoStar Group.