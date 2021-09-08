WATCH NOW: AFL-CIO president tells striking Mondelez workers in Henrico that it is 'fed up with the way you have been treated'

The Henrico plant makes popular snack foods such as Oreo cookies, Ritz crackers and Chips Ahoy! cookies.

The plant had been owned by Nabisco and later by Kraft Foods Inc. It now is part of Mondelez, which was created when Kraft Foods split into two companies in 2012.

The company, Shuler said, made huge profits last year because employees worked around the clock to make snacks, cookies and crackers during the pandemic. The company generated a global net profit of $3.6 billion in 2020, down from $3.9 billion in the previous year, according to regulatory filings.

“The workers were the ones that got this company through the pandemic, yet they enrich themselves and are not providing a fair return for the people who made the sacrifice,” Shuler said. “This is something we’ve seen across the country that corporations will continue to line their pockets” while “the working people who actually make the company successful aren’t getting a fair return on their work.”

By having a union, she said, workers are fighting back through collective bargaining to get better wages and benefits and safety protections.