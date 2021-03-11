WATCH NOW: After 43 years, executive director of Needle's Eye Ministries hands over leadership of the nonprofit

"I have still got my health, thankfully," Childress said. "I am still as passionate about the Gospel as I have ever been. I have always wanted to be in a situation where I could just purely do ministry."

"That is what I am going to be able to do," he said. "I am going to do a little fundraising but a whole lot of ministry."

A native Richmonder, Childress is a former businessman who worked in sales before being felt called into the ministry in the early 1970s. He left his business career to enter seminary, expecting to become a pastor, but realized in his second year of seminary that his calling was to start a workplace ministry organization focused on people in the types of business careers he once had.

"People spend 60% of their waking hours at work," Childress said.

"Our purpose is to help Christians in the workplace understand that their work is God’s calling for their life, and what that means is they have a responsibility to do it well," he said. "Christ's ethics and his values and his love should be expressed by every believer wherever they are."

Maroon is the director of small groups and operations for Needle's Eye Ministries.