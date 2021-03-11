WATCH NOW: After 43 years, executive director of Needle's Eye Ministries hands over leadership of the nonprofit

More than 40 years after he founded an organization that provides Christian ministry to business people and professionals in the Richmond region, Judson E. “Buddy” Childress Jr. is making a transition.
"God led me to be comfortable with the fact that this was the time" to change the leadership at Needle's Eyes Ministries, said Childress, who founded the nonprofit workplace ministry organization in 1977 when he was 31 years old. "A lot of people retire earlier than I have."
Now 74, Childress is stepping down from the executive director job with Needle's Eye Ministries this week and handing that leadership role over to Jordan Maroon, a 37-year-old Midlothian native who has worked for the organization for five years.
Needle's Eye Ministries provides Christian-based mentoring, counseling, networking and small group meetings to business professionals in the region. The interdenominational group is supported by about 500 different donors, primarily individuals but also some churches and foundations in the area.
Childress stressed that he is not retiring from the ministry. He will maintain an office at the Needle's Eye Ministries office on Berrington Court just off Grove Avenue near Interstate 195 and a few blocks from Carytown.
He will continue to work with small groups for the organization. His new title will be founder and minister at large.
"I have still got my health, thankfully," Childress said. "I am still as passionate about the Gospel as I have ever been. I have always wanted to be in a situation where I could just purely do ministry."
"That is what I am going to be able to do," he said. "I am going to do a little fundraising but a whole lot of ministry."
A native Richmonder, Childress is a former businessman who worked in sales before being felt called into the ministry in the early 1970s. He left his business career to enter seminary, expecting to become a pastor, but realized in his second year of seminary that his calling was to start a workplace ministry organization focused on people in the types of business careers he once had.
"People spend 60% of their waking hours at work," Childress said.
"Our purpose is to help Christians in the workplace understand that their work is God’s calling for their life, and what that means is they have a responsibility to do it well," he said. "Christ's ethics and his values and his love should be expressed by every believer wherever they are."
Maroon is the director of small groups and operations for Needle's Eye Ministries.
He graduated from Christopher Newport University in 2006 and worked for 10 years as a campus minister for InterVarsity Christian Fellowship at Wake Forest University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill before returning to the Richmond area. Maroon and his wife, Krystal, have three children.
At Needle's Eye, Maroon has worked with Childress on developing strategies to help keep the Needle’s Eye ministry relevant and dynamic.
"The two biggest things that really drew me to Needle’s Eye were its tremendous reputation, including Buddy’s personal reputation among people I know and respect, and the mission of helping business people and marketplace people see that their work matters to God because they matter to God," Mooney said.
"My mind desires to carry on the work we have been doing but take it farther and deeper," he said.
Because of the COVID pandemic, many of the organization's small group meetings went virtual, while its larger gatherings were put on hold.
Mooney said he hopes that type of fellowship can resume in person later this year. His plans include a virtual women's conference on the intersection of faith and work later this year.
He [Maroon] has a tremendous focus and insight onto the mission that we have, he is also a strategic thinker," Childress said. "I can't imagine having anyone that I would be happier about moving into my role, and I am elated."
