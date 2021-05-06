WATCH NOW: After 82 years in Manchester, architectural salvage firm Caravati's is moving to Ashland

Caravati’s, the architectural salvage business that has called South Richmond home for 82 years, is moving to Ashland.

The business is relocating to 203 England St., next to the Ashland Theater, by mid June, owner Jimmy Kastelberg said.

The move "is a little bittersweet, but this will be a fresh new beginning for us," Kastelberg said. "We're continuing the business - just in a new location."

The new space in Ashland is about 18,000 square feet, he said. The company is taking over a renovated building that decades ago had been used for the Loving Ford Motor Co. dealership.

The company's current building and surrounding property at 104 E. Second St. in South Richmond is under contract to be sold to Catalyst Development Co., said Kastelberg, who had put the property on the market in late 2019.

"I just feel it's time to move out of this area. We've had a good run here but the neighborhood around us and Manchester is changing for the better," he said. "We just feel like property values are such where we should take advantage of that and then, at the same time, I think the neighborhood has kind of outgrown what we do. This is probably not the best use for the property."