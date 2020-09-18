WATCH NOW: Anthem agrees to buy power from solar energy project nearing completion in Hanover

The healthcare sector accounts for about 10% of U.S. greenhouse gas emissions, Ricketts said. A large amount of Anthem's power use is in Virginia, he said, mostly because Anthem has most of its data centers in Richmond, Virginia Beach and Harrisonburg.

"These initiatives, along with others, have allowed us to meet our 2020 sustainability goals," Ricketts said.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said Anthem's deal is another step toward sustainable energy practices in Virginia.

"It is clear that we all, as a society and businesses and state agencies, really need of wean ourselves away from fossil fuels, and it is not going to to happen overnight, but it is a commitment that all of us need to make," Northam said at the announcement event.

"It is good for the environment, but another point that I want to make is that it is good for business," Northam said. "It is good for jobs. These projects create jobs. They put people to work."

SunEnergy1 is renting the Hanover property. Anthem said that the Hanover solar array, combined with the solar field in North Carolina coming online in early 2021, will have more than 1,000 acres of solar panels.

The Hanover site is the first developed in Virginia by SunEnergy1, said Brian Kennedy, chief development officer for the company. The company has installed close to 20,000 megawatts of solar energy in the last seven years, he said.