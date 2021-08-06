WATCH NOW: Back-to-school sales expected to see a boost with Virginia's tax-free shopping this weekend and in-person learning this fall

Gabrielle Spotts drove from Chesapeake to do some back-to-school shopping at the Walmart store on Forest Avenue in Henrico County with the hopes of finding a better selection of school supplies.
She was having trouble at stores near her home in finding certain supplies like binders and notebooks in the colors her two daughters want.
"I figured, you know, if we go a little bit further ... there'd be a little bit more supplies," said Spotts, who was shopping with her 9-year-old daughter Aiyanah. "Kids want what they want."
Spotts and some other parents shopping at various stores in the Richmond region on Friday said they have noticed an increasing number of stores not having the broad and deep selection of back-to-school inventory they have seen in previous years.
Given that, Spotts figured she needed to do her shopping now not only to find the merchandise her children want but also to take advantage of tax-free shopping this weekend, which ends Sunday night.
"We don't want them to have the same plain old stuff, so it's nice to have a lot more variation," she said.
Back-to-school shopping is big business this summer as families prepared to return to the classroom for in-person instruction this fall.
Families across the U.S. are expected to spend an average of $848.90 on back-to-school shopping this year, or $59 more than last year, according to the National Retail Federation, the nation’s largest retail trade group. Total back-to-school spending is projected to reach a record $37.1 billion this year, up 9.4% from the $33.9 billion last year.
The group credits most of the increase in spending to schools planning to start in-person instruction this fall. That means parents are buying school supplies and clothing for their kids that didn't need last year.
Hanover County resident Judy Saunders went shopping on Friday with her granddaughters at the Old Navy store at Short Pump Town Center in western Henrico. Shopping for back-to-school clothes together is a yearly tradition.
"We did a different kind of shopping last year. We didn't have to clothes shop," Saunders said. "So now, this year, of course when they grow they need more."
Saunders isn't the only one buying - and spending - more on back-to-school merchandise this year.
"It's definitely going to be more" money on items this year, said Cody Lizotte from Henrico, who was buying school supplies at the Walmart on Forest Avenue with her three boys, Crew, 7, Kellan, 5, and Declan, 5.
"That's why we've kind-of waited until this weekend," she said, noting that she can save money but not having to pay the state's sales tax on certain items this weekend.
Starting Friday morning and running through Sunday night, Virginians don’t have to pay the state’s sales tax on apparel and footwear of up to $100 each and school and office supplies such as binders, book bags and pens of up to $20 apiece. Tax-free items can be bought in stores, online and by phone.
The state tax exemption this weekend also applies to certain hurricane and emergency preparedness products as well as Energy Star and WaterSense appliances.
Lizotte, like Spotts, was worried that she would not find a good selection of what her children were looking for as they return to the classroom.
"I was a little hesitant coming in because I really hadn't looked yet," Litzotte said. "There's some schools that have already gone back, so you didn't know what the inventory was going to be."
At the Shoe Dept. Encore store in Chesterfield Towne Center mall, Maria Lopez bought a pair of Vans slip-on shoes and cowboy boots for her daughter, Sophia.
Lopez said she's ready for her daughter to go back to school, and Sophia is, too. Her first day of third grade at Cumberland County Elementary School is Monday.
Patricia Trader, the store manager, said she rung up about 30 people buying shoes within the first hour of opening on Friday, which she said was unusual. She said consumers are taking advantage of the tax-free shopping.
"I think it's going to be a good weekend," she said.
Brenda Huntley, from Lunenburg County, took her granddaughter, Chelsea, 7, who is going into second grade, to Chesterfield Towne Center to shop for sneakers and clothes to get ready for the school year.
"I'll probably do T.J. Maxx, Old Navy, maybe J.C. Penney's or something. See where the deals are. Wherever there's a good bargain," she said.
***
Even with the uncertainty of COVID-19 still looming and a recent surge of infections blamed on the delta variant, several parents and their children shopping on Friday said they are ready to return to the classroom this fall.
Alyson Ramey, who was buying white converse high-tops with her mom, Angela Caldwell, at Shoe Dept., said she is ready to go into 10th grade at Glen Allen High School.
She is excited to have the structure of being in the classroom again, even if she has to wear her mask.
"I'm tired of being at home all day," she said.
She's not alone.
"I think we're just ready to be back to normal," said Gloucester County resident Jenna Wright, who was shopping with her daughters, Lilyan, 12, and Evelyn, 9, at the Old Navy store in Short Pump Town Center.
Her daughters are starting the week before Labor Day at Gloucester's Page Middle School and Abingdon Elementary School, which is different from years past, but she thinks they are ready.
"We pretty much feel like we are back in our school routine almost now. They are back in sports," the mother said. "I don't think it really affects us starting a week early."
(804) 649-6885