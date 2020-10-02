WATCH NOW: Big expansion underway at food incubator Hatch Kitchen RVA

"Years ago, I didn't know that I was going to learn how to do property development, so that is a new thing for me and kind of exciting," said Green, who before taking over as executive director of Hatch Kitchen was a co-founder of Texas Beach LLC, a maker of bottled Bloody Mary Mix.

With Hatch, "I have learned a lot about how to build new kitchen facilities and bottling lines, all the different governmental regulations and all the different things that go into construction," Green said.

***

The COVID-19 pandemic has had an impact on business for some food makers that are members of Hatch, Green said.

"A lot of these are small businesses that might have only one or two employees," he said. "Some people were affected personally. It isn't just about your business. It is also about your family. Childcare has become an issue now, too."

"It did affect people, but there are some businesses here that are doing better than they ever have, because what they offer is now in demand more than ever," Green said.