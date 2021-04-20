WATCH NOW: Biotech company Grenova plans $10.6 million relocation and expansion in Richmond, creating 250 jobs

Entrepreneur Ali Safavi moved from North Carolina to Richmond in 2014 to establish his startup company Grenova Inc., which has a mission to reduce waste, pollution and costs in the global laboratory industry.
In seven years, the biotech startup has expanded twice and hired 60 employees. Now, fueled partly by demand for its services because of COVID-19 testing, the Richmond-based company is making its biggest expansion yet.
On Tuesday, Grenova announced plans to relocate its operations from a 10,000-square-foot facility in Manchester area of South Richmond to a 35,000-square-foot building at 1900 Ellen Road just north of Scott's Addition.
The company also plans to invest $10.6 million to expand its production and hire 250 people over the next three years.
“Grenova stands for Green Innovation," Safavi, the company's CEO, said Tuesday at an event to announce the expansion. "We were founded based on the mission and vision to enable labs and the life sciences industry to safely wash and reuse plastic consumables. We started with pipette tips, the most common consumable used across the industry.”
The company designs and manufactures units that healthcare businesses, universities and government agencies can install in their laboratories to wash and sterilize plastic pipette tips.
Pipette tipes are small tools used to transfer samples in medical diagnostic tests and research projects such as drug development. Every year, billions of pounds plastic pipette tips are discarded after one use and end up in landfills, said Safavi, who worked for a laboratory automation company in North Carolina before starting Grenova.
“You’d be surprised that there are enough of these tiny pipette tips discarded every year that if you placed them next to each other, it will circle the Earth 10 times,” he said.
At the larger location on Ellen Road, the company plans to add new production lines to make its equipment in response to a shortage of pipette tips used for COVID-19 testing.
So far, the company's laboratory customers have used Grenova units to wash and sterilize more than 700 million pipette tips, saving about 2 million pounds of waste and reducing their own expenses by about $58 million, Safavi said. "That impacts the cost of healthcare for consumers," he said.
Renovation work is now underway on the building, formerly occupied by Sampson Coatings Inc.. Safavi said he hopes Grenova can move into the site by this summer.
"It is a great location near the attractions in the city," Safavi said. "That will help attract talent. There is a lot of room to grow in this area as we continue to expand."
The new jobs will be across the board and will include manufacturing jobs to build the equipment for labs, along with some administrative, engineering and scientific positions, Safavi said.
Grenova has a multi-year lease with Spy Rock Real Estate Group for the Ellen Road building, Safavi said.
Spy Rock, a Richmond-based development company, has made significant investments in commercial and residential projects in and near the Scott's Addition area, including the Preserve apartment community off Roseneath Road and a mixed-use development in the front part of the campus of UMFS, also known as United Methodist Family Services, at West Broad and North Hamilton streets.
"We went down to Manchester [to Grenova's current operation] to meet Ali and spent some time with him," said Andrew Basham, a principal at Spy Rock who founded the firm with Taylor Williams in 2008. "We were completely impressed with his product, and he has got some good backing."
Local and state officials including Gov. Ralph Northam and Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney attended Tuesday's announcement.
"Richmond has long positioned itself to have life science and healthcare as a strong pillar of our economy, from the Biotech Park to VCU Health System and numerous other companies. Richmond is making its mark globally in this critical local, state, national and global sector," Stoney said.
“It is remarkable to see Virginia’s innovative life sciences businesses quickly adapt and respond to critical needs as we fight this pandemic," Northam said. "Grenova is an emerging industry leader that has achieved exponential growth in a short time, and I applaud the company for leveraging its technology and expertise to address a global shortage and reduce environmental waste.”
