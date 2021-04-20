WATCH NOW: Biotech company Grenova plans $10.6 million relocation and expansion in Richmond, creating 250 jobs

“You’d be surprised that there are enough of these tiny pipette tips discarded every year that if you placed them next to each other, it will circle the Earth 10 times,” he said.

At the larger location on Ellen Road, the company plans to add new production lines to make its equipment in response to a shortage of pipette tips used for COVID-19 testing.

So far, the company's laboratory customers have used Grenova units to wash and sterilize more than 700 million pipette tips, saving about 2 million pounds of waste and reducing their own expenses by about $58 million, Safavi said. "That impacts the cost of healthcare for consumers," he said.

Renovation work is now underway on the building, formerly occupied by Sampson Coatings Inc.. Safavi said he hopes Grenova can move into the site by this summer.

"It is a great location near the attractions in the city," Safavi said. "That will help attract talent. There is a lot of room to grow in this area as we continue to expand."

The new jobs will be across the board and will include manufacturing jobs to build the equipment for labs, along with some administrative, engineering and scientific positions, Safavi said.