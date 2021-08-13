WATCH NOW: Black middle school girls spent the summer learning how to create their own businesses

At 12 years old, Amanni Spratley is already a business woman.
Amanni sold her homemade organic bath bombs for $4 each at Market Day on Friday, which was the last official day of a six-week Camp Diva Leadership Academy for Black middle school girls in the Richmond region to experience entrepreneurship first-hand through the creation of their own business.
"I wanted to do something that I had never done before, something cool and a different experience for me," Amanni said about her bath bombs that looked like they could be sold at Target or Sephora. "I wanted to do something that I would have fun making and also have fun selling and seeing smiles on people's faces."
This is Amanni's second business. She made her bath bombs for camp.
But 3½ years ago, she started Tink's Healthy Kitchen business to sell and make Tink's Organic Lemonade.
"People have asked for [my lemonade] to be put in stores, at restaurants," Amanni said about her lemonade.
Even though she was already an entrepreneur in her own right, Amanni said Camp Diva, a summer camp that teaches girls entrepreneurship, science, technology, engineering, arts and math as well as other valuable life lessons, taught her a lot, especially about what it means to be a Black girl.
She said it is important to really love being a Black girl, especially since racism and discrimination are so prevalent in today's society.
"It really is more than just 'I love myself,' just saying that," Amanni said. "Knowing why you love yourself and when you say it, you need to know what you love about yourself."
Learning how to embrace being a Black girl is a major part of Camp Diva Leadership Academy and of the Girls for a Change organization that runs the camp, said Angela Patton, CEO of Girls for a Change.
Patton founded the nonprofit Camp Diva in 2004, and the camp has always been centered around entrepreneurship and teaching Black girls in middle school lessons to hold onto for the rest of their lives, she said.
"We are preparing Black girls for the world and the world for Black girls," Patton said.
Every single aspect of the camp is engineered to teach the 20 girls different valuable life lessons, Patton said.
The camp focuses on middle school girls because that is the time in one's life mistakes are made and people learn things about themselves, Patton said.
Throughout the six weeks of camp, Patton said that the girls have taken the camp in stride. "They bounced back, they bloomed, just like our theme this summer."
Market Day is a culmination of all the things the girls learned during the six-week camp.
Over the summer, the girls met successful Black business women and learned the ins and outs of how to run a business including financial literacy and marketing skills that will help them start their own businesses successfully.
On Market Day, each camper sold her own product to parents and friends who stopped by to shop.
This year, each girl used her artistic side to make and sell items including homemade soaps, hand-made jewelry, bracelets, painted rocks and paintings.
The event was held Friday afternoon in tents outside of the Girls for a Change building on Buford Road in Chesterfield County.
"They were able to create even more because COVID helped us find something different in us that we didn't know, and I think that is why it is so successful this year," Patton said.
Market Day gave the girls a little extra spending money to use for back-to-school shopping and other things that they might need. And it is a favorite day for the campers, Patton said.
The unique experience and exposure girls receive from Camp Diva allows for the girls to learn in an environment that embraces them, and the campers understand the value of the experience compared to a typical summer camp, Patton said.
"Here you still learn things... It showed us how to celebrate Black people, Black businesses, a lot of other things and I think it just helps us learn more about ourselves even though it's still a summer camp," said Dylan Chambers, 11, who was selling paintings that focus on the Black experience. Halfway through the afternoon, she had nearly sold out of her paintings.
Asani Ka-Re, 14, used her time at Camp Diva to develop Khenti, which she hopes to turn into an apparel brand selling clothing and other items throughout the Richmond area and eventually across the country one day. On Friday, she was selling T-shirts and sweatshirts with her logo on them.
"My goal is to create a better image for Black women in the entrepreneurship industry," Asani said. "I realized that people don't really feel like Black women can do a lot so I want to change that narrative."
Part of her hope is to create a line of sneakers. She loves sketching designs of athletic shoes, and she is planning to learn how to sew soon.
"I've been passionate about this since I was 7. I just didn't know where to start," Asani said about her apparel brand. "Now I'm starting it, so I'm really proud of myself."
