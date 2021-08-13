WATCH NOW: Black middle school girls spent the summer learning how to create their own businesses

"It really is more than just 'I love myself,' just saying that," Amanni said. "Knowing why you love yourself and when you say it, you need to know what you love about yourself."

Learning how to embrace being a Black girl is a major part of Camp Diva Leadership Academy and of the Girls for a Change organization that runs the camp, said Angela Patton, CEO of Girls for a Change.

Patton founded the nonprofit Camp Diva in 2004, and the camp has always been centered around entrepreneurship and teaching Black girls in middle school lessons to hold onto for the rest of their lives, she said.

"We are preparing Black girls for the world and the world for Black girls," Patton said.

Every single aspect of the camp is engineered to teach the 20 girls different valuable life lessons, Patton said.

The camp focuses on middle school girls because that is the time in one's life mistakes are made and people learn things about themselves, Patton said.

Throughout the six weeks of camp, Patton said that the girls have taken the camp in stride. "They bounced back, they bloomed, just like our theme this summer."

Market Day is a culmination of all the things the girls learned during the six-week camp.