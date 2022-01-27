WATCH NOW: Black-owned bookstore to open in downtown Richmond featuring books from Black authors and on Black characters

Krystle Dandridge wanted to create an independent bookstore in Richmond that features books by Black authors, characters and subjects.

The concept stems from an idea she had while growing up.

"I've been a reader my entire life. Being that little girl who loved to read but was unable to find books by people who looked like me and characters that looked like me, so I wanted that for other people," Dandridge said.

She created The Book Bar at 1311 E. Main St. in downtown Richmond. The 2,100-square-foot shops opens Feb 5.

"My goal is to create a space where, especially Black, Indigenous and people of color are reflected when you walk through the door," she said. "Everyone's representation matters. I started this venture because representation matters and everyone wants to be able to see themselves reflected in all aspects of life."

She expects to curate her store's selection to have nearly 99% of book inventory to be of Black authors or books that have Black characters or subject material.

While there are many more Black authors and characters now than decades ago, Dandridge said they are not promoted as much in mainstream stores.