WATCH NOW: Black-owned bookstore to open in downtown Richmond featuring books from Black authors and on Black characters

Krystle Dandridge wanted to create an independent bookstore in Richmond that features books by Black authors, characters and subjects.
The concept stems from an idea she had while growing up.
"I've been a reader my entire life. Being that little girl who loved to read but was unable to find books by people who looked like me and characters that looked like me, so I wanted that for other people," Dandridge said.
She created The Book Bar at 1311 E. Main St. in downtown Richmond. The 2,100-square-foot shops opens Feb 5.
"My goal is to create a space where, especially Black, Indigenous and people of color are reflected when you walk through the door," she said. "Everyone's representation matters. I started this venture because representation matters and everyone wants to be able to see themselves reflected in all aspects of life."
She expects to curate her store's selection to have nearly 99% of book inventory to be of Black authors or books that have Black characters or subject material.
While there are many more Black authors and characters now than decades ago, Dandridge said they are not promoted as much in mainstream stores.
"You never see it in the stores when you walk into them, unless we're talking about Black History Month and then you have a whole display right in your face when you walk in the door. Outside of that, it's kind goes away," she said.
She wants to change that way of doing business with The Book Bar.
"I want to create a space where I don't have to go over to the corner of a bookstore to hopefully find three books from authors that look like me," Dandridge said. "I want to feel an entire vibe walking through the store. I wanted to see culture, feel culture, and experience community when I entered the space."
Her goal is to create a space where patrons can find a good book and unwind. The bookstore will feature lounge-style seating and snacks. She's also planning to have a book club and author events.
The Book Bar also doubles as a wine shop. She plans to offer wine tastings and sell wine by the bottle to take away (but no wine by the glass).
"The Book Bar is a bookstore first and foremost," said Dandridge, who also operates a therapy practice in Henrico County where she counsels individuals, families and couples.
Dandridge knows her new bookstore venture faces challenges as an increasing number of independent bookstores have closed in the past decade as they encounter the growing strength of Amazon.com and Barnes & Noble.
But she said her strength is offering a highly curated selection of books. She also believes there are enough people in the Richmond area who will support her bookstore.
"I've gotten positive feedback across the board, so I'm hoping that continues," she said. "I'm the shiny new toy right now. So I guess, time will tell. People will definitely come out in the beginning. It's just a matter of keeping them interested and keeping them coming back."
