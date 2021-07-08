WATCH NOW: Breeze Airways takes off from Richmond; co-founder expects to add more destinations

“That is our secret sauce that we’re going to bring to many markets, and Richmond is at the top of the list,” he said. “We’re pretty excited about the possibility of really growing our footprint here substantially over the next couple of years.”

Medium-sized markets like Richmond want more nonstop service to other small and medium-sized markets, Urbahn said. These markets are well served by the major airlines, but those airlines use a hub-and-spoke model by flying passengers to their hubs and then having the flyers take another flight to get to their final destination, he said.

But airlines offering point-to-point service, such as Breeze, Allegiant Air and Spirit Airlines, provide passengers a quicker way to get to popular destinations, he said. For instance, someone flying to Charleston would take about four hours and have a connecting flight through Atlanta using Delta Air Lines or Charlotte, N.C., on American Airlines. The Breeze flight is scheduled for 1 hour and 20 minutes.

“As it turns out, particularly in this part of the country, there’s a ton of cities that are not connected by nonstop service,” he said. “Our role is to really bring point-to-point nonstop service for half the price that gets you there in half the time. And we think that model is pretty compelling.”