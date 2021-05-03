WATCH NOW: California biotech firm to open immune monitoring center in downtown Richmond, creating 300 jobs

“We need to understand our individual immunity status so we can make better decisions as we move forward.”

The company’s investment includes the new jobs, laboratory equipment and construction.

The announcement was made Monday afternoon at a joint news conference with Gov. Ralph Northam, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney and other local business executives and political officials.

Northam said the company is “pioneering a new approach to our immune system health” in customized and individualized health care.

“Why this is important is there are so many disorders that we take care of on a day-to-day basis that are immune-related,” such as arthritis and thyroid conditions and neurological disorders, Northam said. “They are all related to the immune system.”

“If we collect the data and analyze that data, then when Patient A comes in, we can say exactly what their immune system is all about and know exactly how to best treat them,” Northam said. “What this does is provide better care and also decreases the cost of health care because it takes a lot of the guesswork out.”