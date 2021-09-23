WATCH NOW: CarMax opens new office in Sauer Center with collaboration space that 'is highly productive, but also highly creative'

CarMax shifted gears in the past year in how the space in the Putney Building would be configured because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The biggest change made was reducing the maximum occupancy from accommodating about 750 workers to having about 600 employees assigned to the building.

“Everything was spread out a little bit more than it was previously,” Lyski said.

But given the ability to work from home, he expects about 200 to 300 people might work there on a regular day.

“We have no mandates. We have told employees we want you to be the most productive person you can be, and if you can do that 100% in the office great. If you can do that 100% at home, great. But most of you are going to want to leverage both environments,” he said.

There are about 550 seating options available throughout the building. These include places where employees can plug in their laptop computers at about 400 desks, as well as a variety of high-top tables, soft chairs and bench couches. That doesn’t include the building’s various meeting spaces.