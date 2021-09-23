WATCH NOW: CarMax opens new office in Sauer Center with collaboration space that 'is highly productive, but also highly creative'

When CarMax announced two years ago that it was taking over space in the Sauer Center development off West Broad Street, the automotive retailer’s executives knew they didn’t want a typical interior office redesign.
Rather than just having cubicles or dedicated offices spread throughout the building, they wanted to create spaces for the different ways people work these days.
Executives still wanted places for employees to work at a desk if they wanted, but also to give them the option of plugging in their computers to work in other places throughout the building. Employees needed to have access to smaller private spaces to make a phone call or conduct a small meeting.
The company also sought a more open office environment for collaboration, brainstorming and strategizing with colleagues.
CarMax officials wanted employees involved in the process and sought their input by talking to them about what the space should look like. They conducted tests with employees on the different types of furniture and the various space configurations to see what worked best.
This month, the Goochland County-based retailer opened what it calls CarMax Midtown, its innovation center, in the Putney Building at 2220 W. Broad St.
The 120,000-square-foot building, originally used as a Putney Shoe factory building when it opened in 1906, was completely renovated. It is between the main offices of the Department of Motor Vehicles on West Broad Street and a Lee’s Chicken restaurant, near the Whole Foods Market store in the Sauer Center mixed-use development.
“We were going for areas where we wanted to connect and spark ideas and spark creativity and play off of each other’s thoughts,” said Jim Lyski, CarMax’s executive vice president and chief marketing officer, who oversaw the revamping of the building’s space.
“What we’ve done here is to evolve to the next level ... to create this collaboration space that is highly productive, but also highly creative,” he said.
When CarMax first began planning for the center, it was months before the pandemic and the chain hadn’t given much thought to remote work or even how that might play into its plans. “When the pandemic hit, it just put everything on fast-forward. Everything became even more reinforcing of those design concepts.”
That meant designing space built around a remote-first workplace model that emphasizes flexibility for employees. The plan was to provide office space for in-person work, if the employee wanted that, but the design needed to have a greater importance for areas of collaboration and company gatherings.
“I think one of the important design thinking aspects of this was that we wanted the space to fit the work,” Lyski said. “If you want to go heads down [to work at a desk on a computer] there are quiet spaces for that so nobody will talk to you. But if you need to collaborate, there’s obvious collaboration spaces. If you need to socialize, there’s socialization spaces.”
CarMax isn’t alone in rethinking its office space needs. Many businesses have been doing so in recent years, particularly in the past year because of the pandemic, according to the Society for Human Resource Management.
“They’re reconsidering how to effectively use office space now that many employers are doing hybrid work,” said SHRM knowledge advisor Kimberly McNeil.
“The office is becoming more like the hub where people come together to collaborate, to offer social interaction,” she said. “We’re seeing a lot of employers move away from assigned seating to more open workspaces.”
Brent Smith, a professor of real estate at Virginia Commonwealth University, said employers need to be flexible with their workspace needs, but they also need to make them look more dynamic.
“Now that everybody has worked at home for 18 months, they have found ways to get comfortable in that environment and still be productive,” Smith said. “If you look at some of these newer spaces ... you’re transplanting that comfortability that they had at the house into the office space. Instead of having this stoic structure that’s really homogeneous and requires this certain posture, both physically and structurally ... you’re seeing the continuation of comfortability combined with productivity.”
***
CarMax shifted gears in the past year in how the space in the Putney Building would be configured because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The biggest change made was reducing the maximum occupancy from accommodating about 750 workers to having about 600 employees assigned to the building.
“Everything was spread out a little bit more than it was previously,” Lyski said.
But given the ability to work from home, he expects about 200 to 300 people might work there on a regular day.
“We have no mandates. We have told employees we want you to be the most productive person you can be, and if you can do that 100% in the office great. If you can do that 100% at home, great. But most of you are going to want to leverage both environments,” he said.
There are about 550 seating options available throughout the building. These include places where employees can plug in their laptop computers at about 400 desks, as well as a variety of high-top tables, soft chairs and bench couches. That doesn’t include the building’s various meeting spaces.
Employees also are not assigned a desk, but are told to sit in designated areas within the building based on the teams. They can reserve a desk by using their smartphones to scan a QR code on an available desk. Conference rooms can be reserved either from a mobile phone, a laptop or from the screen at the entrance to the room.
Reconfiguring the workspace to provide more open common space is what a lot of companies are doing, VCU’s Smith said
Employees, he said, spend a certain amount of time weekly working on their computer and the rest of the time is spent brainstorming or strategizing with colleagues. Businesses will adapt and have space where employees can come to an office and do their independent work, if they want to, but spend the bulk of their time at the office interacting with others.
“When we need to come together, we can come together. When we’re working on our own, we can pretty much be flexible to do that just about anywhere,” Smith said.
The second-biggest change to CarMax’s initial plans was how to accommodate the hybrid worker so that person would feel present in a videoconferencing meeting.
“If you’re not present in the meeting because the technology is glitchy, or I can’t hear or I can’t see, you’re not productive, you’re not helping us. That’s the second-biggest change and where we conducted a lot of experimentation,” Lyski said.
All of the conference rooms or meeting spaces in the building can easily be set up so employees simply push a button on a screen or tablet to join or create a meeting. Cameras in the rooms can zoom in to allow participates to clearly see documents so they can collaborate in real time.
The other key part is that the meeting rooms also have two large screens on the walls — one to see those participants who are working remotely and the other to show the presentation.
“The reason that you see these two monitors everywhere is it’s about presentation and presence,” said Eric Martin, the chain’s assistant vice president for product design who was part of the team overseeing the configuration of the new space.
“We realized that the remote individuals needed to feel like they were part of a team. What we learned from our experiments is that most setups have one large display, but you lost the people,” he said. “The value is when you’re in a presentation with remote participants, you want to see them and they see you by one central widescreen camera. It creates a sense of community and collaboration that bridges that gap between in-person and remote.”
The pods around the space or on the conference room tables are microphones that enable the worker to have a natural conversation so they don’t have to speak loudly or put a headset on, Martin said.
“That way you can actually focus on the meeting because everyone is looking at everyone else. That’s the environment that we want to create — speaking naturally, making eye contact, feeling like that’s a group that’s having a productive conversation without having to think about technology at all,” he said.
Before the pandemic, CarMax was starting to think about how to facilitate better productive meetings that could be remote. The pandemic changed that, Lyski said.
“We’re a hybrid forever now. You have got to be able to have in-person/remote combo meetings,” he said. “Everything is designed to facilitate that virtual presence seamlessly with the physical presence. That’s probably one of the major design tenants of everything we’ve done here.”
The building has only two enclosed offices — one for Lyski and one for the company’s chief information officer — largely because they are often in confidential meetings, he said.
***
The building, which had been used by the Virginia Department of Taxation for years until 2011, is home to CarMax employees working in digital services, technology innovation, product design and marketing.
Most relocated from CarMax’s headquarters in the West Creek office park in Goochland or from the company’s former digital and technology innovation center in the Lady Byrd Hat building along the Canal Walk in downtown Richmond, as well as from office space in the nearby Canal Crossing building in Shockoe Bottom.
CarMax began leasing space in the historic Lady Byrd Hat building in 2016 and started leasing in the Canal Crossing building in 2019. The chain began leasing that space because it was starting to outgrow its 250,000-square-foot corporate headquarters space that opened in 2005.
The company decided not to renew the leases at those two buildings, a spokesperson said.
The location of the Putney Building, Lyski said, is ideal to help the company attract and retain top talented workers because it is between VCU’s academic campuses and Scott’s Addition, and is near the Fan District.
“When we started growing out of our space in West Creek, we were thinking about how do we both accommodate more real estate needs, but also how do we attract and retain this creative class that we were getting — whether in IT [information technology] or in product or in marketing,” Lyski said. “They want more of an urban environment and more of a creative environment itself.”
CarMax is leasing the space from Sauer Properties, the development and property entity of the Sauer family that is developing the urban mixed-use Sauer Center development. Sauer Properties bought the Putney Building from the state for $4 million in 2012.
***
In the middle of the Putney Building is a stage for large meetings or presentations.
At one end is grandstand-type seating. In between the stage and the tiered seating is a variety of couches and chairs where employees can plug in and work or simply relax.
Behind the stage is the kitchen or cafe area. It was deliberately placed to encourage better connections — and collaboration — between people working in different parts of the building, Martin said.
Putting the cafe area there, VCU’s Smith said, makes it more of a focal point.
“It is like bringing back the water cooler concept of interaction,” Smith said. “Usually these days, the break room is off to the side somewhere and it is almost an afterthought. Food is big part of life and interaction, and communication takes place over food. Everybody has to go there, so there’s a natural alleyway or pathway through one another’s space.”
The building is divided into four neighborhoods — northeast, northwest, southeast and southwest — based on location from the CarMax Midtown office. Conference rooms within each area are named for different neighborhoods.
For instance, the Bellevue conference room is for the northwest neighborhood. The Carver and Jackson Ward conference rooms are for those neighborhoods in the northeast sector.
Sprinkled throughout the building are 15 two-people enclosed private booths that are nearly soundproof. These allow employees to make a phone call or conduct a one-on-one meeting. There also are three one-person private booths.
In addition to conference rooms and other formal areas with tables, the building has a lot of smaller breakout or medium-sized meeting areas used primarily for collaboration.
Six murals designed by local artists also were added to provide some unique artwork. Two pieces on the second level were installed as a nod to the iconic neon sign atop the C.F. Sauer headquarters and manufacturing plant complex at 2000 W. Broad St. at Hermitage Road.
More murals are planned from artists from the Richmond region.
“Murals are one thing that Richmond is well-known for,” Lyski said, “and we wanted to be part of the fabric of the city.”
