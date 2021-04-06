WATCH NOW: Carvana is going ahead with plans to build $25 million vehicle inspection center in Chesterfield

Carvana will be a strong addition to the county's corporate roster, said Jim Holland, the chairman of the county's Board of Supervisors. “Carvana’s new facility in Chesterfield County will provide access to strategic logistics connections, along with a well-trained, business-ready labor force to support Carvana’s continued development.”

The plans for the maintenance facility had been controversial since they were unveiled in 2019. Neighbors who lived across from the planned facility worried about traffic from car test drives and from vehicle delivery trucks heading to and from the facility. The site will have parking spaces for roughly 9,000 vehicles.

The Chesterfield Board of Supervisors approved the rezoning request by a 4-1 vote in October 2019.

Carvana operates 12 vehicle inspection centers across the country, including its latest one that opened earlier this year in the Birmingham, Ala. area.

No sales will be conducted at these inspection center, and the public will not be able to go there to pick up a vehicle after ordering one on the Carvana website.