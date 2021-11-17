WATCH NOW: Carvana opens 12-story vehicle-dispensing vending tower in Richmond

The location, at 2201 Westwood Ave., is open Mondays through Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Customers select a time to pick up their vehicle. Upon arrival, a customer service representative presents each with a commemorative, oversized Carvana coin to activate the automated vending process. They can watch the vehicle descending through the heart of the all-glass tower.

"It's really cool to watch," spokesperson Veronica Cardenas said.

"You just put the coin in the slot and you watch the car being vended from the machine. And you can take it from there. It's not like a super long process. You're pretty much in and out," she said. "Our position has always been that we definitely save customers money by not having these big dealership lots and having that expense of having a dealership showroom and all of that. And this such a fun way for people to enjoy the experience."

The vending machine gives the company a way to expand its visibility in the market, she said.

Carvana, which has seen rapid growth in recent years, opened its first vending machine in Nashville in 2015. Since then, the company has expanded to 29 other locations.