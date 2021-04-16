WATCH NOW: Cedarfield retirement community completes $100 million expansion project; now starts two years of renovation

The Cedarfield senior living community in western Henrico County has completed its $100 million expansion project.

But more work begins this month. Cedarfield starts renovating its existing assisted living areas, memory support center and healthcare center that will take about two years to complete.

"The heavy lifting is done, now it's more cosmetic and upgrade work in the existing healthcare centers," said Christopher P. Henderson, president and CEO of Pinnacle Living, the Henrico-based company that operates Cedarfield, Hermitage Richmond and three other senior living communities in Virginia.

"It was a big undertaking," he said of the five-phase project, which began in 2017.

The last phase was a 40-apartment household facility that opens this month. That 16,000-square-foot facility on two floors features residential and industrial kitchens, dining spaces with multi-seating options, a formal area with a fireplace, family room and private meeting areas.

The $16 million health care household facility is a new concept for senior living communities to provide skilled nursing care in a more home-like environment, Henderson said.

"We really wanted to break down those institutional walls," he said.