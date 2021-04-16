WATCH NOW: Cedarfield retirement community completes $100 million expansion project; now starts two years of renovation

The Cedarfield senior living community in western Henrico County has completed its $100 million expansion project.
But more work begins this month. Cedarfield starts renovating its existing assisted living areas, memory support center and healthcare center that will take about two years to complete.
"The heavy lifting is done, now it's more cosmetic and upgrade work in the existing healthcare centers," said Christopher P. Henderson, president and CEO of Pinnacle Living, the Henrico-based company that operates Cedarfield, Hermitage Richmond and three other senior living communities in Virginia.
"It was a big undertaking," he said of the five-phase project, which began in 2017.
The last phase was a 40-apartment household facility that opens this month. That 16,000-square-foot facility on two floors features residential and industrial kitchens, dining spaces with multi-seating options, a formal area with a fireplace, family room and private meeting areas.
The $16 million health care household facility is a new concept for senior living communities to provide skilled nursing care in a more home-like environment, Henderson said.
"We really wanted to break down those institutional walls," he said.
"The new health care households don't have nursing centers, like you see in hospitals or nursing homes, and they don't have long linear hallways. When you walk into each the household, you're walking into the living room," he said. "So just like our house when we have guests who come to visit, people don't walk into our bedrooms and sit and visit with us. Instead, we've got lots and lots of open, bright living space in our new households, something very different than what you see in a traditional nursing center."
In the first part of the expansion project, Cedarfield enlarged and upgraded its dining center and constructed of a state-of-the-art health and wellness center with swimming pools. It also built 27 new independent living apartments and reconfigured three residences.
Cedarfield took its large formal dining space and added 2,500 square feet to it and then broke it up into three spaces — one for a fine-dining option; one for a pub dining with a more casual menu; and one where residents can grab quick foods or take carryout to their apartments or cottages.
It also built a 17,000-square-foot health and wellness center by taking over most of the main courtyard between the wing for its independent living apartments and the wing for its dining and health services. The center includes a natatorium with two swimming pools.
As part of the $100 million project, Cedarfield now plans to spend about $10 million on the renovation of the memory support center, healthcare center and the traditional nursing home areas as well as other capital projects on its campus, he said. Part of the project includes converting a portion of the existing health care center into 23 new assisted living apartments.
It was time to do these upgrades, he said. The 90-acre Cedarfield campus, located off Three Chopt Road, opened in September 1996. It now has about 460 residents.
"We're going to be doing some cosmetic work and other updates like new carpeting, new wall coverings and new lighting," he said.
