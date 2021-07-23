WATCH NOW: Charis Jones expands her Richmond-based Sassy Jones jewelry and accessory business by adding a clothing line

Eight years after creating a jewelry and accessories business, Charis Jones is on a roll.
She is in the process of dramatically expanding her Richmond-based Sassy Jones e-commerce brand.
Sassy Jones just added a line of ready-to-wear women’s clothing. And next year, Jones hopes to start selling shoes and home goods that reflect the eclectic and colorful designs of her brand.
“This was always the plan — to be a lifestyle brand,” said Jones, who left a corporate job five years ago to pursue her business while doubling as an entrepreneur and a mother of infant twins.
“This is just part of the journey that we had developed a long time ago,” she said of her new apparel line. “Clothing was the second category for us to conquer. Going forward, we’ll have a shoe line. Next year, we’re releasing home decor. And it’s all really based out of the love and the requests from customers talking about how they like our jewelry and accessories.”
The first four pieces of her 40-piece contemporary women’s collection launched Thursday to the general public with an animal print dress, a colorful two-piece jogger set, and two different two-piece short sets in sizes small to 2X. The four pieces range in price from $159 to $189.
VIP customers were given a chance to buy the four items three days before the general public — and they did. They sold out within hours, she said. When the merchandise was available to the general public on Thursday, sales were so strong that many of the items were almost sold out after two days.
“That’s so exciting to know the hard work that we’ve done that our customers absolutely love,” she said.
Plans call for Sassy Jones to release four to six new pieces of clothing each week — first to VIP customers and then to the general public — over the next several months.
The clothing line is expected to generate about $15 million in sales this year for roughly six months. Her core business of jewelry, accessories, handbags and beauty products, which she said had sales of about $15 million last year, is projected to generate about $30 million this year.
Jones realizes she has come a long way from the days in 2013 when she created jewelry as a side gig while working a corporate job. Three years later, she left that job to focus on her budding business, initially selling items out of the back of her minivan and designing her jewelry and accessories in her dining room.
Since then, Jones said she has grown her business into what should be this year a $45 million to $50 million e-commerce brand, even though she believes her estimates are on the low side.
Jones also has received accolades for her business acumen.
Sassy Jones landed at No. 75 on last year’s Inc. 5000 list of the nation’s fastest-growing, privately held businesses measured by revenue growth. The company had revenue growth of 4,515% in the three years prior to 2020.
She has been told she’s on the Inc. 5000 list again this year, but she doesn’t know where her business will be ranked. The list is slated to come out next month.
Meanwhile, Jones is one of 40 entrepreneurs at 38 companies who have been named finalists for the annual EY Entrepreneur of the Year awards for the Mid-Atlantic region. The regional award winners will be announced on Aug. 3.
“It feels like a dream,” Jones said of how her business has grown.
“It literally feels like a fairy tale when I walk in the office every day and see everyone doing all of the work, it’s like, ‘girl how did you get here.’ I work very much in my business and I enjoy it that way and my hands are into everything. But I don’t always recognize the achievements,” she said.
“Where I put my focus is the joy of the work because that literally makes me happy,” she said. “My work makes me very, very, very happy, and so I realized how easy it is becoming. But I always want to remain grounded by enjoying the journey. I don’t ever want to get too greedy or be like, ‘I should be here by now’ because I’m just happy with where we are and it turns out where we are is totally bad ass.”
Jones started working on her apparel collection in earnest about a year ago.
“Our customers were taking our boldly printed scarves and making halter tops and skirts and boleros out of them. They’re wearing them like clothes,” she said. “So it’s really literally just giving the people what they want.”
Sassy Jones began testing different designs and hired the first fashion designer in December. Since then, the team has grown to five designers.
Jones is involved in the creative process, advising on styles and designs and selecting fabrics for each look.
“My accessories and beauty line has always been focused on bold pops of color, unique pieces, and quality materials — and those same concepts shine through in my fashion line,” she said. “At the core, the collection helps women boost their self confidence in whatever they put on.”
The Sassy Jones ready-to-wear collection is going to change the face of fashion, said Amanda Campbell, who was hired as the company’s first fashion designer.
“This collection is a dream come true for me,” Campbell said.
“I am so incredibly proud of all [the] hard work that the entire Sassy Jones team has put into this line of stunning looks made for all women. When I started as the first fashion designer for the brand, I knew I wanted to design clothing that would make women of all shapes and sizes feel beautiful, confident, and strong,” she said. “In the few months that I’ve been with the brand, I’ve learned so much and watched the entire staff here work tirelessly together in amazing ways to bring this line to life.”
Jones hired Richmonder Michael Taylor as a designer on a trial basis in February and named him the company’s fashion director in early June.
Taylor is well known in Richmond’s fashion circles. He operated the Fashion Design Center on West Broad Street in downtown Richmond for about 10 years, until closing it in 2012 to join the ministry. In 2009, for instance, his couture business was bursting at the seams after he was commissioned by five Richmond women to outfit them for Obama’s presidential inaugural balls.
Taylor said he is excited to be back into fashion design with Sassy Jones.
“I think we will set a mark in the fashion industry because it’s fast paced, combining technology with seasonal wardrobing,” he said of the Sassy Jones apparel line.
“Our collection is really a lifestyle brand, and we really take in consideration the functionality of our pieces, which consist of quality technologies for fabrics and also from a design perspective, is creative enough, but it’s tangible luxury, meaning you can have a design piece but it’s most affordable,” Taylor said.
Fashion designers do plus sizes, but Taylor said most don’t focused on African American women who sometimes need a top a different size from the bottom half. Sassy Jones wants to be a size-inclusive clothing line with sizes from small to 2X, with plans to have up to 4X sizes in the fall.
“What sets us apart in the industry is an unapologetic bold and bright [design] that is based specifically for the African American body type,” he said. “So we’ve taken all of that in consideration to make sure we maximize an audience out there that desires to have beautifully-designed clothes, but at the same time, it’s affordable.”
The other difference, he said, is most fashion collections are spread out over two seasons. But the Sassy Jones clothing line has a weekly release of limited merchandise throughout the summer and into the fall.
Each week, four to six new pieces will be available on the company’s website with unique designs that boast an eclectic look and rich fabrics.
“We develop every print in house per design, so no one design gets a repeat. The fabric is designed specifically for one design printed and that’s it. And we go on to the next one,” he said.
Sassy Jones uses space in parts of two different buildings in the Clopton Siteworks warehouse development on Decatur Street in South Richmond.
That is the hub of her operations — her offices and the place where she and her team design hundreds of different pieces of jewelry, such as bracelets, earrings and necklaces, as well as handbags and other accessories and now her clothing line. Her apparel is manufactured overseas.
The warehouse space also is where the company fulfills its online orders.
This fall, Sassy Jones will be consolidating operations from parts of those two buildings into taking an entire warehouse building in Clopton Siteworks.
A year ago, the company employed 22 people. By the end of this month, the business will have 50 people on the payroll — and growing, she said.
Her designs are available on her website and some of her accessories are available at Macy’s and on home shopping channel HSN. She operated a brick-and-mortar boutique shop on East Grace Street in 2018, but closed it last year at the beginning of the pandemic to focus on her e-commerce business.
“I’d rather focus my energy in this warehouse ... and my brand,” she said.
