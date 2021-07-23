WATCH NOW: Charis Jones expands her Richmond-based Sassy Jones jewelry and accessory business by adding a clothing line

She has been told she’s on the Inc. 5000 list again this year, but she doesn’t know where her business will be ranked. The list is slated to come out next month.

Meanwhile, Jones is one of 40 entrepreneurs at 38 companies who have been named finalists for the annual EY Entrepreneur of the Year awards for the Mid-Atlantic region. The regional award winners will be announced on Aug. 3.

“It feels like a dream,” Jones said of how her business has grown.

“It literally feels like a fairy tale when I walk in the office every day and see everyone doing all of the work, it’s like, ‘girl how did you get here.’ I work very much in my business and I enjoy it that way and my hands are into everything. But I don’t always recognize the achievements,” she said.

“Where I put my focus is the joy of the work because that literally makes me happy,” she said. “My work makes me very, very, very happy, and so I realized how easy it is becoming. But I always want to remain grounded by enjoying the journey. I don’t ever want to get too greedy or be like, ‘I should be here by now’ because I’m just happy with where we are and it turns out where we are is totally bad ass.”

