WATCH NOW: Chesterfield entrepreneur's tube dispenser invention to be sold at Walmart

Paul Spencer admits he is cheap.

He hates the idea of leaving a little toothpaste at the end of a tube.

"I wanted to figure out a way to get every last drop," the Chesterfield County man said.

For decades, he simply rolled the container from the end to get out as much toothpaste as possible. But then arthritis in his hand made it harder for him to do that.

He came up with a simple tube dispenser to squeeze toothpaste and similar products like cake icing or caulk out of tube containers.

It worked. He created TubeMaxx.

"I came about it as an accident to save me money," Spencer said. "I am really cheep. I am going to get it all out. I want to get everything out of a tube and squeeze it all out."

He discovered TubeMaxx works on containers other than toothpaste. "I was doing my bathtub at night and I ran out of caulking. I couldn't go get anymore. So I used [TubeMaxx] and was able to squeeze out enough to do one side of the tub. That's how much was left in the tube," he said.