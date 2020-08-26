WATCH NOW: Chocolates By Kelly store at Short Pump Town Center closed; owner plans to continue wholesale business

Chocolates By Kelly, the small handmade fine chocolates shop that has operated in various locations in the Richmond region since late 2008, has closed the retail part of its business.
The shop at the Short Pump Town Center, where it has been since spring 2018, is essentially closed.
Owner Kelly Wombold is fulfilling a few small orders from the store. But by Sunday, she will be out of the 2,300-square-foot space on the second level next to the Arhaus Furniture store and down the corridor from Dillard’s.
"It was time to make some adjustments on how I run my business," Wombold said.
The economic impact her business has suffered from the coronavirus pandemic and the death of her grandmother were reasons she gave for closing the store.
"Things were rockin' and rollin' this past Christmas and then COVID hit and things changed dramatically," she said.
Her shop closed temporarily for more than two months as the mall had closed, so she missed sales during the Easter and Mother's Day holidays, which are big in the candy industry. She makes a variety of chocolates and confections, such as truffles, cordials, caramels and marshmallows.
She was no longer able to hold group chocolate-making classes, which had become a big part of her overall business. And companies stopped ordering her custom-made chocolates because those businesses weren't having meetings or employee gatherings.
"It gave me some time to rethink and plan," Wombold said about the pandemic. "After the initial shock, I decided this might be the perfect time to make adjustments that have been on my mind for awhile,"
That's when she decided to move to Pinedale, Wyo., which is near Jackson Hole.
Her company's website will remain active and she will continue to sell to wholesale and corporate clients, she said. But she won't be doing that from the Richmond region.
"The weather here kept me from stock piling chocolate. It is too hot and humid," she said. The weather in Wyoming is better - less humid and cooler temperatures which she said will make it more suited for her business.
"I am not looking to open a retail store out there," she said.
Shutting down her retail operation is a big part of the overall change to her business.
Wombold opened her first a shop off Forest Hill Avenue near Westover Hills Boulevard in South Richmond in the fall of 2008. She opened a second store in Church Hill. She also operated a temporary store at Stony Point Fashion Park.
In late 2016, she consolidated operations to a storefront on West Broad Street in downtown Richmond.
Chocolates By Kelly moved again to Short Pump Town Center in spring 2018. Her two-year lease expired in late February, so the timing for the change was good, she said.
The other factor in closing the store was the death of her grandmother.
"My grandmother taught me how to do chocolate. Personally losing her made me feel adrift," she said.
Wombold said she lived on the East Coast to be near her grandmother, who lived in Philadelphia.
Shortly after making the decision this summer to close her store at Short Pump Town Center, the air conditioning broke. Then the store had a roof leak a couple of weeks ago when it rained for days.
"After all of that stuff happened, I felt good about my decision," she said.
But what she doesn't feel good about is losing her customers. "I just can't thank them enough for all of their kindness and support over the years."
(804) 649-6379