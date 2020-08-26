WATCH NOW: Chocolates By Kelly store at Short Pump Town Center closed; owner plans to continue wholesale business

"It gave me some time to rethink and plan," Wombold said about the pandemic. "After the initial shock, I decided this might be the perfect time to make adjustments that have been on my mind for awhile,"

That's when she decided to move to Pinedale, Wyo., which is near Jackson Hole.

Her company's website will remain active and she will continue to sell to wholesale and corporate clients, she said. But she won't be doing that from the Richmond region.

"The weather here kept me from stock piling chocolate. It is too hot and humid," she said. The weather in Wyoming is better - less humid and cooler temperatures which she said will make it more suited for her business.

"I am not looking to open a retail store out there," she said.

Shutting down her retail operation is a big part of the overall change to her business.

Wombold opened her first a shop off Forest Hill Avenue near Westover Hills Boulevard in South Richmond in the fall of 2008. She opened a second store in Church Hill. She also operated a temporary store at Stony Point Fashion Park.

In late 2016, she consolidated operations to a storefront on West Broad Street in downtown Richmond.