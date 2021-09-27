WATCH NOW: Coca-Cola plant in eastern Henrico completes $23 million in expansion and equipment investments

The Coca-Cola bottling company has spent $23 million upgrading and expanding its plant in eastern Henrico County.
The bulk of the investment by Coca-Cola Consolidated was used toward adding a new piece of equipment that takes a 3¼-inch piece of high-density plastic — about the size of a test tube — and molds the plastic into the desired shape and size of a bottle by having a machine blow high-pressure air into it.
"The blow-mold process is where we get pre-forms — they are pre-made plastic bottles," plant manager John Eady said. "We take that pre-form, stretch it and blow it into the size bottle that we need for the packaging equipment."
The pre-form plastics have a standard length but come in various weights that affect the final size of the bottle. For example, a half-liter pre-form has a different weight than the 20-ounce pre-form.
Adding the blow-mold line for bottle production allows for more efficient production with a lower environmental impact, the company said.
"This reduces a lot of freight for our company," Eady said. "It also increases the productivity in the facility, as we are able to run at higher speeds, and more efficient packaging process."
Rather than receiving eight to 10 truckloads of empty plastic bottles from its supplier daily, the plant will receive about two truckloads of the pre-form plastics weekly, the company said.
"It's an efficiency measure and a sustainability measure, and all of it will reduce tractor-trailer traffic," said Anthony J. Romanello, executive director of the Henrico Economic Development Authority.
The plant is at 500 Eastpark Court, which is north of Interstate 64 just off the Airport Drive exit.
The 300,000-square-foot facility, which opened in 1988, is owned by Coca-Cola Consolidated, the Charlotte, N.C.-based company that is the largest Coca-Cola bottler in the United States. Coca-Cola Consolidated makes, sells and distributes Coca-Cola Co. beverages in more than 300 brands and flavors.
Coca-Cola Consolidated expanded the manufacturing facility by just under 3,000 square feet. The company also is adding about 40 jobs.
The county and company made the expansion announcement Monday. Construction began in the spring, and operations continued throughout the process.
Coca-Cola Consolidated operates 12 plants in 14 states, including one in the Roanoke area. Three of the plants, including the one in Henrico, have the blow-mold plastic production line.
(804) 649-6379