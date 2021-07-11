WATCH NOW: Construction market continues to face supply shortages and price increases because of the pandemic

Freezing weather in Texas earlier this year contributed to the shortages because many building supplies come from factories in that state.

"There was a water heater shortage in February and March because so many homes in Texas had frozen water heaters," Roberts said. "There are some paint shortages going on now. Some of the ingredients in paint were stored in warehouses down there and those were ruined."

Delays and price increases could last into next year, some builders and suppliers say.

Hunter Lansing, CEO of Henrico County-based Lansing Building Products, a major supplier of windows, doors, siding and roofing to the construction market, said he remains optimistic that the construction market will still be strong.

"I think this is going to shake out OK for the building products space," Lansing said. "I still don't think we are keeping up with the overall demand for household formation. That underlying factor is really impotent for our space."

Finer Homes Inc., a Chesterfield County-based builder of homes, has felt the pressure from lumber costs that jumped as much as 400% during the COVID-19 pandemic, along with supply delays for products such as heat pumps.