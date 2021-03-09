WATCH NOW: CoStar leasing more office space in downtown Richmond to accommodate 200 more employees

CoStar Group Inc. is expanding its office space in downtown Richmond as the company plans to add 200 more employees.
The Washington-based commercial real estate analytics and research firm, which has its global research headquarters in downtown Richmond, is leasing 2 ½ floors in the East building of the twin-towers of Riverfront Plaza.
CoStar is subleasing 51,000-square-foot space on the 10th and 11th floors and part of the ninth floor, the company announced Tuesday.
Riverfront Plaza is a couple of blocks from CoStar's research offices, which takes up the five upper floors of the nine-story building at 501 S. Fifth St. The names of CoStar and packaging giant WestRock are on the sides of that building, which is next to the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond’s office tower.
CoStar has about 1,000 people working there, although most of them are currently working remotely because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The company needs the additional office space in Riverfront Plaza to accommodate 200 more employees.
“As a fast-paced company with plans for further expansion, this new space will allow us to comfortably grow our team, create job opportunities and tap into the local, rich talent pool, allowing for increased engagement and networking opportunities in a city we are proud to call home,” said Lisa Ruggles, the company's senior vice president of global research, analytics and news.
CoStar bought the building at 501 S. Fifth St. for $130 million in January and purchased the vacant 3.89 acres adjacent to its building for $20 million in August.
The company, which moved its research operations here in late 2016, has plans to construct another tower on that vacant land, Andrew C. Florance, CoStar’s founder, president and CEO, said in January. The company is beginning to study what its options are for the vacant site, including how big the new structure would be and how many employees it would house, he said then.
The company reiterated on Tuesday its plans to continue to explore future opportunities to grow its operations in Richmond in the coming years.
CoStar is subleasing the space in the Riverfront Plaza from Owens & Minor Inc., which had leased the space since 2017 for a client engagement center. The company had leased a total of 90,000 square feet on four floors.
The Hanover County-based distributor of medical supplies decided last fall to sublease the space.
The company’s client engagement center in the East tower at 951 E. Byrd St. housed functions such as customer service, purchasing, sales and some types of financial management.
Riverfront Plaza, overlooking the James River, has about 951,900 square feet of office and retail space in the two 20-story towers.
