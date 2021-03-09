WATCH NOW: CoStar leasing more office space in downtown Richmond to accommodate 200 more employees

CoStar bought the building at 501 S. Fifth St. for $130 million in January and purchased the vacant 3.89 acres adjacent to its building for $20 million in August.

The company, which moved its research operations here in late 2016, has plans to construct another tower on that vacant land, Andrew C. Florance, CoStar’s founder, president and CEO, said in January. The company is beginning to study what its options are for the vacant site, including how big the new structure would be and how many employees it would house, he said then.

The company reiterated on Tuesday its plans to continue to explore future opportunities to grow its operations in Richmond in the coming years.

CoStar is subleasing the space in the Riverfront Plaza from Owens & Minor Inc., which had leased the space since 2017 for a client engagement center. The company had leased a total of 90,000 square feet on four floors.

The Hanover County-based distributor of medical supplies decided last fall to sublease the space.

The company’s client engagement center in the East tower at 951 E. Byrd St. housed functions such as customer service, purchasing, sales and some types of financial management.

Riverfront Plaza, overlooking the James River, has about 951,900 square feet of office and retail space in the two 20-story towers.