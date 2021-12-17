WATCH NOW: CoStar to build 26-story office tower in downtown Richmond - the city's tallest skyscraper - in a $460 million project

Commercial real estate analytics and research firm CoStar Group Inc. plans to build a 26-story office building along the James River in downtown Richmond, making it the city's tallest skyscraper.

The Washington-based company announced Friday that it plans to invest more than $460 million to expand its corporate campus to Richmond on vacant land adjacent to the 9-story building it acquired this year that is across from the entrance to Brown’s Island.

The new campus represents about 750,000 square feet of new office and retail space. The project is expected to add 2,000 to 3,000 new jobs to the 1,000-plus employees that CoStar has here now, Andrew C. Florance, CoStar’s founder and CEO.

In addition to the 26-story office tower, CoStar plans to have a 6-story, multipurpose building to be used as a central location for employee amenities, including conference facilities, fitness and wellness, auditorium, and mixed-use retail and restaurant spaces.

Once the project is completed, CoStar will occupy about 1 million square feet of office space in downtown Richmond.

Construction on the office tower and other building should begin sometime next year, and be ready in 2024, Florance said.