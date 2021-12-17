WATCH NOW: CoStar to build 26-story office tower in downtown Richmond — the city's tallest skyscraper — in a $460 million project

Even though many companies continue to have employees work remotely or some hybrid approach because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Florance said about 90% of CoStar employees are back working at the Richmond office. He remains bullish on the corporate workplace, saying the office is not doomed.

"The reality is you can't replace the collaboration, innovation and connections you build and the learning you have when you actually get together and work together face-to-face," Florance said. "People got used to that new normal [of working from home] but that new normal of working from home was not nearly as effective. What we found is we're actually safely back to work here in this building. Our staff are back to work [here] and they love it. They missed those connections."

CoStar's current building opened in 2009 as the headquarters for MeadWestvaco Corp., which merged in 2015 with Norcross, Ga.-based RockTenn Co. to create WestRock. In the years after the merger, WestRock downsized its space in the building and moved its corporate offices to Atlanta.