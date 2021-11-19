WATCH NOW: Creative woman-owned collective in Carytown showcases 15 artists

“It’s very difficult to get into stores and it’s very difficult to do the market grind,” Smith-Mackey said. “You can have the most amazing product, and it’s just hard to get it out there.”

She said she had the idea for a collective for a few years, and when space opened up in what was the former Carytown Collective, she jumped at the chance. The Carytown Collective operated for a couple of years with local independent businesses sharing the space and able to rent space for as little as three months.

The storefront space was bigger than what she needed for her own business – but perfect for her idea for a collection of different women artist vendors.

The former space's interior was a bit dark for her tastes, she said, so she immediately painted the walls in light, bright hues that reflect the bubbly, colorful ambiance she envisioned for the store.

Smith-Mackey also got to work reaching out to artists she had met at markets. She said it didn’t take long to find enough people to fill her store, which is two floors. The ground floor showcases vendors’ items, while her items are upstairs.