WATCH NOW: Customers wait in long lines to buy fried chicken, potato wedges and breakfast pizza at newly opened Ukrop’s Market Hall

Margaret Norman was on a mission Tuesday morning — to get Ukrop’s fried chicken.

The Richmond woman has craved the fried chicken ever since the Ukrop family sold its grocery store business a decade ago.

She was able to buy some Tuesday at the newly opened Ukrop’s Market Hall at at Horsepen Road and Patterson Avenue in Henrico County.

“I have lived in Richmond all of my life and Ukrop’s is such a staple to the area. It is comfort food,” she said.

“It is exciting to see that it will have its own little entity and you can come in and get all those food items that Ukrop’s is known for,” said Norman, who was the second person in line to enter the new food shop where she picked up a 12-piece fried chicken and a container of macaroni and cheese.

Rickie Hopkins, who was the first person in line, got the fried chicken and potato wedges.

“When I was much younger, my wife and I lived off Ukrop’s meals, so we are elated that this is opening up,” the Chesterfield County resident said. “I am looking forward to it. The food is delicious.”

More than 70 people were standing in line when the Ukrop’s Market Hall opened at 11 a.m. Tuesday. The long lines continued for hours.