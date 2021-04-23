WATCH NOW: Despite pandemic, French maker of cosmetic ingredients ramps up production in Henrico

Seppic set up a quality assurance laboratory at the plant where its raw materials and ingredients are tested.

“It shows the level of investment that Seppic has made here for technology, quality and product leadership,” Piercy said,

“We’re a small plant, but we still have all of the functions of a large plant,” he said. “We have operators for production and a maintenance staff. We have logistics, warehouse, supply chain and quality assurance teams, and engineers.”

“We have actually had pretty good luck with recruiting, and we are happy with the workforce in the Richmond area,” he said.

Tax rates may also have played a role in the company’s decision to open the plant in Henrico. The company was looking at potential sites at about the same time that Henrico County’s Board of Supervisors decided in 2015 to reduce the county’s machinery and tools tax from $1 per $100 of value to 30 cents per $100. The change was intended to attract manufacturers.

“We were able to go to the Seppic folks and just run a scenario with them based on the equipment they said they would have and showed them a pretty substantial cost reduction from some other areas they were considering,” said Toney Hall, deputy director of the Henrico Economic Development Authority.