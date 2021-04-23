WATCH NOW: Despite pandemic, French maker of cosmetic ingredients ramps up production in Henrico

Starting any business during the COVID-19 pandemic has been a difficult endeavor.
For a company that makes complex chemical ingredients that go into consumer products worldwide, it is an even more risky venture.
Yet the newest manufacturing addition to the White Oak Technology Park in eastern Henrico County is a testament that it can be done.
More than three years after plans to open it were first announced, the Polykon Manufacturing LLC factory in White Oak was completed in late 2019. Just as the $60 million plant was ramping up its production, the pandemic hit.
Polykon is a subsidiary of Seppic SA, which itself is a business unit of Air Liquide, a French multinational company that makes industrial gases and other ingredients for healthcare products, cosmetics and foods.
“We have had some challenges, but we have been able to overcome them,” said Matt Piercy, a Virginia native and chemical engineer who was hired by the company in 2018 to lead a local team in Henrico that was working to open the factory.
Piercy is now manager of the 60,000-square-foot factory, which makes key chemical ingredients for cosmetics and healthcare products.
The original plan was to have advisors from the company’s operations in France come to the facility for the ramp-up of production last year, but the COVID-19 pandemic made that impossible.
“Starting up a plant during a pandemic was not part of anybody’s plan,” Piercy said. “We did complete the startup on our own with the local team here. It went well, but it took a lot of hard work and teamwork.”
Today, the factory is running with a staff of about 45 employees, with several more job openings expected to be filled this year.
“We are definitely still ramping up [production],” said Piercy, who also holds a master’s degree in business from The College of William & Mary. “We have four production units here. Three of them are operational, and we are in the final stages of getting a fourth unit done.”
Each of those units makes a different product line.
Consumers wouldn’t recognize the products that the Polykon plant makes, but they are an important part of many of cosmetics or skincare products that people buy at stores. Using raw materials that are shipped in from around the world, the factory makes powder and liquid polymers that are used as thickening, texturizing and emulsifying ingredients in those products.
The factory ships those ingredients to Seppic’s operations in New Jersey, where they are then sold to customers in North America and overseas. Some of the company’s biggest customers include the cosmetic companies L’Oreal and Estee Lauder.
“What we want to do is help our customers make products that will be innovative,” said Raphael De Monfort, the president and CEO of Seppic, who works at the company’s New Jersey headquarters.
Air Liquide generated about 20 billion euros in revenue in 2020. The market that the Seppic subsidiary serves is about a $10 billion global market annually, and about 25% of that market is in the United States.
Sales at Seppoc were hurt early in 2020 because of the pandemic, but sales of cosmetics and consumer health products have held up well since then.
“What we have observed now is we are bouncing back with a very good trend for the past six months,” De Monfort said. “People still want to look beautiful.”
The company also was able to shift some of its production towards making ingredients for hand sanitizers, which have been in high demand throughout the pandemic.
Seppic looked at locations in several U.S. states to open the plant, but ultimately chose the Richmond region for several reasons, executives said.
“We chose the Richmond area partly because of the quality of its infrastructure,” De Monfort said.
“Also, we are selling science to our end customers, so we wanted it to be in a location where there was a skilled workforce,” he said.
Seppic set up a quality assurance laboratory at the plant where its raw materials and ingredients are tested.
“It shows the level of investment that Seppic has made here for technology, quality and product leadership,” Piercy said,
“We’re a small plant, but we still have all of the functions of a large plant,” he said. “We have operators for production and a maintenance staff. We have logistics, warehouse, supply chain and quality assurance teams, and engineers.”
“We have actually had pretty good luck with recruiting, and we are happy with the workforce in the Richmond area,” he said.
Tax rates may also have played a role in the company’s decision to open the plant in Henrico. The company was looking at potential sites at about the same time that Henrico County’s Board of Supervisors decided in 2015 to reduce the county’s machinery and tools tax from $1 per $100 of value to 30 cents per $100. The change was intended to attract manufacturers.
“We were able to go to the Seppic folks and just run a scenario with them based on the equipment they said they would have and showed them a pretty substantial cost reduction from some other areas they were considering,” said Toney Hall, deputy director of the Henrico Economic Development Authority.
“That played a role in winning their business for Henrico,” Hall said. “We are glad it worked out, because it created some good jobs.”
Seppic is one of about 230 internationally owned companies from 31 countries that have a business presence in the Richmond area, according to the Greater Richmond Partnership, a regional economic development organization.
“Foreign direct investment a major part of economic development in any region or locality,” Hall said. “An injection of money from corporations outside the U.S. means bringing in new investment to the region.”
