WATCH NOW: Developer has more plans for Scott's Addition: 350-unit apartment building plus a food hall

A Henrico County-based real estate investment and management company, which already has four major apartment projects under construction in Scott's Addition, is looking at doing more developments in that neighborhood.
Capital Square has two properties under contract in Scott's Addition - the N. Chasen and Son property at 2924 W. Marshall St. to turn into 350 apartments; and the Hutcheson & Co. warehouse building at 3015 W. Leigh St. to renovate and turn into a food hall.
"We are bullish in Richmond in general and Scott's Addition in particular as the go to place," said Louis Rogers, Capital Square’s founder and CEO.
Scott's Addition "is on an unprecedented growth pattern. People want to be here. It is the place. It has restaurants, the breweries, the walkability. It is all here," Rogers said. "Even though to us old farts it looks like an industrial neighborhood, people want to live here. It looks like a fun vibrant place. It is changing right before our eyes. In three years, you won't recognize it."
Rogers made his comments Wednesday after Capital Square held a ceremonial ground breaking - the company's fourth in the past six or so months.
The company now has four multifamily projects under construction in Scott's Addition. With those projects along with ones it has planned, Capital Square will have nearly 1,000 apartments in that neighborhood in the next couple of years.
At the N. Chasen and Son property, Capital Square is joining with Maryland-based development company Lerner Enterprises to acquire the 2.25 acres from the 107-year-old residential and commercial painting firm.
Plans call for 350 apartments on that property. If all goes according to plans, construction could begin in the first or second quarter of next year.
"We are in the early phases of plans for that. We are working on the capitalization of it right now," said Adam Stifel, Capital Square’s executive vice president who oversees the company’s development division.
Chasen owns five parcels along Marshall Street and Clay Street that Capital Square and Lerner would buy. That includes its main building on Marshall Street, which Chasen bought in 1973, as well as parking lots behind it.
The sale would not include the southeast corner of West Clay Street and Altamont Avenue that Chasen owns and leases to Longoven restaurant, said Leisa Deffenbaugh, Chasen's chief financial officer.
With the pending sale of the properties, Chasen is looking to relocate its business operations somewhere else in the city or surrounding counties, Deffenbaugh said. The goal, she said, is to be in a new location in the first half of next year.
Chasen decided to put the property on the market in fall of 2019, she said, as property values in Scott's Addition began increasing with the revitalization into a thriving neighborhood with new apartments, restaurants, breweries and offices. Chasen signed a contract with Lerner in April 2020 to sell the property, and Lerner brought Capital Square on board to help in developing it.
The Chasen properties are in close proximity to where Capital Square is developing three apartment buildings for a total of 212 units.
Scott’s Collection I, a five-story building with 80 apartments, is under construction at the corner of West Clay Street and Altamont Avenue. That building should be completed in early 2022.
In the 2900 block of West Clay Street near Sheppard Street, Capital Square is building Scott’s Collection II, a five-story building with 60 apartments. That should be ready in mid-2022.
Capital Square held the ground breaking ceremony last week for the third building, Scott’s Collection III with 72 units. That is planned for West Leigh Street and Altamont Avenue, essentially behind the Scott’s Collection I property. Apartments there should be ready in late 2022.
At the corner of West Leigh Street and Summit Avenue - next to the planned Scott’s Collection III - is the Hutcheson & Co. warehouse building that Capital Square has under contract.
"We're looking at doing something creative for the neighborhood," Stifel said. "We're talking to some partners to try to figure out how to program it. I want to make whatever goes in there to be an amenity for the apartment buildings we own in the neighborhood. We are talking to a couple of food hall people."
If it doesn't become a food hall, he said "hopefully it will be some service-oriented thing like a mini grocery or some sort of food and drink element."
Capital Square has a fourth apartment community planned for Scott's Addition.
The company along with Greystar Real Estate Partners of Charleston, S.C. is developing a six-story apartment building that would take up city block bounded by Roseneath Road, Mactavish Avenue and West Moore and Norfolk streets.
Construction is underway on the 350-unit apartment building that would be across Roseneath Road from The Dairy Bar restaurant and across Moore Street from Väsen Brewing Co. and Stella’s Grocery gourmet market.
Plans also call for 17,000 square feet of street-level retail space.
The project should be completed in late 2022 or early 2023, he said.
