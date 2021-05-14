WATCH NOW: Developer has more plans for Scott's Addition: 350-unit apartment building plus a food hall

At the N. Chasen and Son property, Capital Square is joining with Maryland-based development company Lerner Enterprises to acquire the 2.25 acres from the 107-year-old residential and commercial painting firm.

Plans call for 350 apartments on that property. If all goes according to plans, construction could begin in the first or second quarter of next year.

"We are in the early phases of plans for that. We are working on the capitalization of it right now," said Adam Stifel, Capital Square’s executive vice president who oversees the company’s development division.

Chasen owns five parcels along Marshall Street and Clay Street that Capital Square and Lerner would buy. That includes its main building on Marshall Street, which Chasen bought in 1973, as well as parking lots behind it.

The sale would not include the southeast corner of West Clay Street and Altamont Avenue that Chasen owns and leases to Longoven restaurant, said Leisa Deffenbaugh, Chasen's chief financial officer.

With the pending sale of the properties, Chasen is looking to relocate its business operations somewhere else in the city or surrounding counties, Deffenbaugh said. The goal, she said, is to be in a new location in the first half of next year.