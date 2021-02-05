WATCH NOW: Disco Sports is 'going to survive' as pandemic caused a 'substantial' loss and sales to plummet at the Henrico store

"The stuff that we ordered for last spring we are selling this spring and we are getting a little bit of merchandise in because some of it is critical to have the latest and the greatest," Lew Held said. "When you don’t sell it in a timely manner, then the prices get marked down after it gets to be a year old. In the past, let’s say you had 12 bats and you sell 10 of them at the regular price and you have to discount two. But we sold like zero at the regular price last year and all of them had to be discounted so in the long run we are not really making much of a profit on what you had to carry over because we had to mark it down."