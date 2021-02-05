WATCH NOW: Disco Sports is 'going to survive' as pandemic caused a 'substantial' loss and sales to plummet at the Henrico store

Early last year, Gail and Lew Held were optimistic about the future of their Disco Sports store in Henrico County.
They were looking for sales in 2020 to be a tad better than the previous year.
It made sense at the time.
The economy was robust. Selling uniforms, equipment and other items to local school and recreation sports teams - a key part of the store's revenue stream - had been improving. And, besides, they were looking forward to celebrating the store's 50th year in business.
"We were on such a high note a year ago," Gail Held said.
But then the pandemic struck in March.
The store, like most other non-essential businesses, closed for about two months.
High school and other team sports were canceled for last year's spring season - and many were scraped during the last summer and fall seasons. That meant the store was left with hundreds of thousands of dollars of merchandise it had ordered months in advance in anticipation of selling it.
Disco Sports' anniversary came last year with little fanfare. There wasn't much celebrating.
Sales in 2020 plummeted about 60 percent compared with the previous year. Disco Sports posted a "substantial" loss last year.
"We took a big hit," Gail Held said, declining to provide an exact dollar figures.
"Sales were down about 60 percent or so and the profit was down the same or even more because some of the stuff we had to reduce the prices on it so we didn’t have the profit that we should have had," the 80-year-old Lew Held said. "Things have flattened off a little bit in the past couple of years. We were feeling the affects of Amazon and we were just struggling to maintain the business that we had. We had been holding our own - not increasing and maybe not decreasing very much."
Last year was the first time in the company's 50-year history that it had posted such a big loss. It recent years, Disco Sports had generated a slight profit or had broken even - and the Helds said there was a year when the store had a slight loss of a loss of couple of thousands of dollars.
"This is the worst thing we have ever seen in 50 years and it continues," the 82-year-old Gail Held said about last year. "We just keep hoping."
***
In 1970, Gail and Lew Held, who had been married for five years at the time, were looking to own a business.
They saw that a small sporting goods store in the Ridge Shopping Center off Parham Road was up for sale. Both of them loved sports. They figured this would be a good business to be in.
The owner of the store wanted $15,000 for the business.
The Helds needed to take out a loan, but had problems finding a bank that didn't require them to have a co-signer. They eventually found a bank.
"We were so excited [when we bought the store] that we didn't even count the inventory," Gail Held said.
The store - initially they called it Lew's Sporting Goods - was a hodgepodge of sporting goods merchandise, from skis and golf clubs to navy and gray sweatshirts and fishing tackle.
The Helds realized they needed to have a more focused approach to the store's merchandise.
In 1973, they moved across Parham Road to Parham Plaza to bigger space.
That's when they decided to change the name. "We needed to have a name that didn't say it was a mom and pop business," Gail Held said.
The disco genre of dance music was just starting to be popular then.
"You would see the disco name on marquees so it kept the name in front of people. Besides, we wanted to be [in the front part] of the telephone book," she said. "Well phone books aren't really around much anymore and disco isn't around, but we're still here."
They named the store Disco Sports when the store opened in Parham Plaza.
The store relocated to what was then called Regency Square when the mall opened in 1975. The store operated there for 21 years until in 1996 when they moved it into a larger space in the Westbury Shopping Center at Three Chopt and East Ridge roads.
Meanwhile, the Helds operated a second store in Chesterfield County - first at Beaufont Mall shopping center on Midlothian Turnpike from 1978-1981 and then across the street at Cloverleaf Mall from 1981-1988.
In late 2006, Disco Sports bought the former Darryl’s Restaurant and Tavern building on Starling Drive across from Regency mall and moved the store there.
"What we have done, we have done on our own. We haven’t had any big money behind us," Gail Held said. "We're going to survive and that’s what we are doing now."
***
Disco Sports made a strategic change in its operations in the mid-1990s when the Helds recognized the growing need for a specialized service to supply local sport teams, from high school teams to church leagues, recreational teams and little leagues.
The store had supplied teams before that point, but the company decided to expand operations and create a team division, which sells and supplies uniforms, hats, equipment and trophies. That division generates more than 50% of the store's revenue.
"We hope that when we sell the uniforms that a customer can get into the store or online to buy the other things they need like the shoes and the socks and other accessories to go along with the uniforms," Gail Held said.
Disco Sports supplies hundreds of teams in the Richmond region.
Bruce Secrest has used Disco Sports for 38 years - first at Commonwealth Christian Academy for 20 years and then at the Steward School for 18 years.
"They are fair. They are honest. They are dependable. And they are super nice people," said Secrest, who is the athletic director and varsity baseball coach at the Steward School.
"It was very few rare times where there was ever a mistake made," he said. "If there was a problem, they were right on it to fix it and make it right. They are the best people. That’s why I have always stuck with them."
Tuckahoe Little League has been using Disco Sports for a "very long time," said Brian Hess, the league's equipment director for the past several years. The league orders uniforms and equipment for more than 1,000 youth each year.
"They are amazing to work with," Hess said. "They make it easy on you. They have good sales people. You feel comfortable when you walk in the door. They really make sure you have what you need when you ask for it."
Disco Sports' team sports division focuses on baseball, softball, football, basketball, soccer, swimming, dancing and gymnastic.
But with so many high school and youth league sports canceled or postponed in the past year, that has wreaked havoc on Disco Sports.
Like most retail stores, Disco Sports orders merchandise months - sometimes a year - in advance of when it plans to sell it. The merchandise for the 2020 spring sports season, for instance, was in stock in late 2019 and early last year.
"We had ordered merchandise before the pandemic started and had them in stock and then had no way to sell them," Lew Held said. "And we still had to pay for them."
The store has been trying to sell through some of the surplus.
"The stuff that we ordered for last spring we are selling this spring and we are getting a little bit of merchandise in because some of it is critical to have the latest and the greatest," Lew Held said. "When you don’t sell it in a timely manner, then the prices get marked down after it gets to be a year old. In the past, let’s say you had 12 bats and you sell 10 of them at the regular price and you have to discount two. But we sold like zero at the regular price last year and all of them had to be discounted so in the long run we are not really making much of a profit on what you had to carry over because we had to mark it down."
Some high school and youth sport teams are playing this year but on different schedules. Some school districts, for instance, are playing what would have been the fall football season starting later this month.
"We can’t plan ahead like we did before," Gail Held said. "The seasons are all kind of discombobulated now."
***
Disco Sports, like many independent sporting goods retailers who cater to youth team sports, have been adversely affected by the pandemic, said Marty Maciaszek, director of communications for the National Sporting Goods Association.
The shutdown of high school and youth sports "affected a lot of sales for retailers on the team side," Maciaszek said.
"It has overall has been a struggle for them," he said. "There's a lot of uncertainty. Sales are down as teams are not playing or don’t know if they are to be playing and they are holding off buying. Team dealers have felt the most impact."
On the other hand, he said, retailers specializing the sale of bicycles, outdoor sporting goods and personal fitness has fared well during the pandemic because there was such a shift of emphasis to those stores for the consumers who wanted an outlet for being active.
Another problem facing independent sports retailers is the increasing competition from sports superstores or retailers such as Walmart and Target and from sales on the internet including from Amazon. The number of locally owned sporting goods stores has declined in recent years, he said.
"Internet sales and COVID has stressed the need for [independent retailers] providing that great customer service," he said. "You have to stress the fact you are there for your school and the people in your community and staying involved."
Disco Sport has taken steps to survive.
The store secured a loan last year through the federal Paycheck Protection Program to help pay the salaries of its employees while the store was closed for about two months last spring.
Disco Sports has seven full-time employees, including the Helds and their daughter. All of the employees have worked for the store for at least 24 years.
Karen Held Mainwaring, 48, the oldest daughter of Lew and Gail Held who works at the store, said Disco Sport had to get creative to help generate sales.
During the shutdown last spring, Mainwaring said the store's website was overhauled to make it more robust with features including having more products available for sale. Before the website was more informational than transactional, she said.
The store also has conducted Facebook Live events to help jump-start sales.
"We're trying new things," Mainwaring said.
"By doing Facebook Live sales, we're trying to show people what we have in the store without them having to come in. They can see what we have," she said. "A lot of customers are not used to shopping online locally so that is something we are trying to create awareness for our customers. We know people have gotten used to sitting at home ordering from Amazon or whatever [online] marketplace and just going the easy way. But you don’t have to go to a big online marketplace to get what you want because you can get it from our website."
The Facebook Live events are archived so customers can watch a particular segment, such as on the sale of baseball bats, later at their leisure.
"Not many people are watching at the time when it is live, but people are watching it later and checking things out," Mainwaring said. "The more we can do that is interactive is good and then pushing the curbside service, which people do seem to like but we don’t do it as much as we would like."
Lew Held knows that online sales are important to the survival of Disco Sports.
But, he said, "it kinda is against our whole philosophy of business. We were always personal hands on type of business and now with having to do the internet is kind of going against our philosophy. But you have to adapt to the times."
