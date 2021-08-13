WATCH NOW: Dry cleaning businesses in the Richmond region gradually recovering: 'It's going to be slow and a struggle'

The causal fashion trend is expected to continue, according to research firm NPD Group, particularly now as people return to the office.

"The transition that we're seeing that was already pre-pandemic was more causal and more comfortable, more athletic influence," said Marshall Cohen, a chief industry advisor of the NPD Group. "We're just leapfrogged forward three years, so that movement got even more casual faster."

***

Shirts are just about the only thing Marian Fields, who owns C. Alexander's Cleaners on Venable Street in Church Hill, has seen people bring in to be laundered since the pandemic started.

"Everyone was Zooming, so we were just taking in a lot of tops and a lot of shirts," Fields said.

She took some steps to keep her business going throughout the pandemic.

One change was to focus more on alterations, which Fields does herself.

"With everybody staying home, there were some people [who] used that time to lose weight, and they came in and got their clothes altered," Fields said. "I know some that sit at home and maybe picked up a few pounds, so alterations was probably the heaviest thing I had going during the pandemic."