WATCH NOW: Dry cleaning businesses in the Richmond region gradually recovering: 'It's going to be slow and a struggle'

Davis Rennolds, a consultant at McGuireWoods Consulting, had his dry cleaning schedule down to a science.
"I have this routine down where I get off the airplane, throw everything in a bag, drop it off here," Rennolds said when he recently went to the Puritan Cleaners location on Staples Mill Road to pick up a pair of pants. "It can be 10-20 pieces a week."
Then the pandemic hit. His work travel was put on pause. He stopped regularly wearing his dry clean-only shirts and suits.
“It kind of went away there for a while," he said. "I was joking that I would get emails from [Puritan] that said we miss your business, and I was like I’m just wearing pants to work."
Now, Rennolds is traveling for work again and bringing some much needed business back to the dry cleaner.
Havis Wright, who lives in Church Hill and uses C. Alexander's Cleaners on Venable Street, brought in different comforters and work-out clothes that needed altering to continue to support the business while he has been working from home.
"It'll be a normal year here pretty soon," said Wright, who works in insurance.
He is heading back to the office soon and "going back to slacks and dress shirts that need to be cleaned more than I can handle myself," he said.
Dry cleaners were hit hard by the pandemic since most of its core consumers stayed at home over the last 18 months.
The pandemic reduced the need to wear professional and formal attire, leaving the dry cleaning industry well below 2019 levels. It also caused cleaners to worry if the pandemic has permanently altered the viability of their industry, which has struggled ever since non-iron shirts became popular.
To survive, many cleaners added new services, such as pickup and delivery, or reduced hours.
“Clients coming in who have to dress for work, graduations and weddings, travel, cocktail parties, those are the kind of things that fuel our business,” said Gary Glover, the president and owner of Puritan Cleaners, the Richmond region’s largest dry cleaning operator with 14 locations.
“When you are working from home and all it slows down.”
***
One-in-six dry cleaners shut down permanently due to the pandemic, according to the Dry Cleaning and Laundry Institute, the largest dry cleaning organization with some 6,000 members.
Those numbers might increase if COVID-19 continues to make people work remotely from home, said Mary Scalco, the institute's CEO.
"Business dropped by 80% [last year] compared to 2019," Scalco said. "It may never go back."
Dawn Avery, the marketing manager for The National Cleaners Association, another national dry cleaning organization, said the dry cleaning industry was doing well before the pandemic started.
"Dry cleaners were reporting back the best year ever until February 2020. They had spent from 2008 to 2019 rebuilding and rebranding and training and all these things like new equipment," Avery said. "People were making new deals and they were buying new locations and they were starting new routes and they were doing all kinds of things in 2019."
When the pandemic hit, everything that had been going well for dry cleaners came to a halt, she said.
Dry cleaners industry across the country have had to pivot to stay open and remain relevant during the pandemic as people were staying home to work and not wearing their typical business attire, Scalco and Avery said.
Well before the pandemic, the industry already had been dealing with an increasing number of companies allowing employees to wear more casual dress codes that didn't need dry cleaning. But COVID-19 sped up the process of casual clothes dominating the apparel market, Avery said.
"Our business is definitely going to change. I mean, it's just going to change. We're used to change," Avery said. "We made it through the polyester era. We made it through 2008 [economic downturn]. So our cleaners are just offering different services, different types of things that they can do."
The causal fashion trend is expected to continue, according to research firm NPD Group, particularly now as people return to the office.
"The transition that we're seeing that was already pre-pandemic was more causal and more comfortable, more athletic influence," said Marshall Cohen, a chief industry advisor of the NPD Group. "We're just leapfrogged forward three years, so that movement got even more casual faster."
***
Shirts are just about the only thing Marian Fields, who owns C. Alexander's Cleaners on Venable Street in Church Hill, has seen people bring in to be laundered since the pandemic started.
"Everyone was Zooming, so we were just taking in a lot of tops and a lot of shirts," Fields said.
She took some steps to keep her business going throughout the pandemic.
One change was to focus more on alterations, which Fields does herself.
"With everybody staying home, there were some people [who] used that time to lose weight, and they came in and got their clothes altered," Fields said. "I know some that sit at home and maybe picked up a few pounds, so alterations was probably the heaviest thing I had going during the pandemic."
Fields, who opened C. Alexander's Cleaners six years ago, also adapted her operating hours from being opened six days a week to three days as her customers were not coming in as often when COVID-19 started.
Her doors are open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.
"There was really not a lot of need to put in that much time into working all the time," Fields said about operating six days a week.
"So, we changed our hours and COVID made us realize that we needed to do more things that we wanted to do like bike ride, plant flowers, do day trips and all of that," said Fields, who worked in the Richmond Police Department for 25 years and by the end of her time there was a Crime Stoppers detective.
Customers, including Jen Lawhorne, who considers C. Alexander's Cleaners a backbone of the neighborhood, have continued to supported the business and its new hours.
"It's nice to know that there is a business here to anchor everything," said Lawhorne, who brings in clothes she needs to be altered into the shop often.
Even though the cleaners is open about half of the time she used to be, Fields is doing about 80% of the business she had generate during the summer months of 2019.
Fields plans on keeping her hours the same, even when the pandemic ends.
***
Betty Brite Cleaners off of Iron Bridge Road in Chesterfield County continues to struggle since the start of the pandemic, owner Young J. Bang said.
"Business is almost 80% down," Bang said when asked what business has been like since the pandemic started.
While some dry cleaners have seen some business return, Betty Brite has not seen the light at the end of the COVID-19 tunnel, she said.
One of the most difficult things she has faced during the pandemic is that she has not gotten hardly any new customers while her regular customers are not bringing in the same amount of dry cleaning they once did.
"They stay home and do not need so much dry cleaning," Bang said.
Bang, who runs her business entirely on her own, is fighting to keep her business, her livelihood, open.
"I don't have a choice," Bang said.
***
Puritan Cleaners saw a significant drop in the amount of dry cleaning people brought in during the pandemic.
“Our unique customer visits were only down about 13% [last year compared to 2019] but our volume for the year was down about 50%,” Glover said.
Since vaccinations have started to rise and people have gone back to work, sales have improve for Puritan.
Before the pandemic, Puritan Cleaners cleaned about 25,000 dress shirts a week and handled about 40,000 pounds of dry cleaning a week. Now, it is doing about 80% of the usual amount of dry cleaning or about 32,000 pounds a week, Glover said.
Puritan Cleaners typically operates three plants for dry cleaning, washing and pressing, but it now uses only two of its plants because of decline in business.
"That way we keep our team members working full weeks," Glover said.
But Glover had to let go of some of his employees due to the pandemic.
"We did have to release about 75 team members," he said. "It was heartbreaking. We're a small family business with less than 200 employees, right around 190, and when you have to let 70 or 75 people go, it's just a nightmare."
As business has come back, Glover has been able to hire 40 employees and he hopes to return to a full staff next year.
Puritan Cleaners, like many dry cleaners across the country, added a wash-dry-fold service where it washes household items like towels, sheets and clothing that can put into washing machines.
"That's been quite successful," Glover said about the new laundry service. "We were able to hire back five or six people for that division and also it's added some money to our bottom line."
Even with the downturn because of the pandemic, Puritan Cleaners expanded by buying another popular Richmond-area dry cleaner. It took over HandCraft Cleaners' retail location at 5705 Patterson Ave. in Richmond’s West End as well as its delivery service. Adding those operations have brought in more business for Puritan Cleaners, he said.
The Nichols family, which helped start HandCraft Cleaners in 1970, kept its rapidly expanding laundry services business to hospitals and medical offices.
***
The company that operates 5th Avenue Cleaners at 4196 W Broad St. in Richmond and EnRoute Dry Cleaners in Ashland and Hanover added a pick-up and delivery service during the pandemic to better suit the needs of its customers and as a way to generate more business.
Adding the additional service was just one step that co-owner Marco Gutierrez took last year.
He also worked to create more of an online presence for the business through an updated website with a chatbot service that customers can communicate with to ask questions.
“It’s definitely been a struggle in innovation and trying to think of different ways to do things," said Gutierrez.
Sales at the three dry cleaners dropped 45% between the beginning of the pandemic to July 2020 compared to the same period in 2019, he said.
Sales began improving in July 2020 for the company and now has rebound to about 80% to 85% of what the business generated in 2019.
Gutierrez has been working more hours since he had to let some employees go during the pandemic.
At the location on Broad Street, for instance, the number of workers declined from 13 to eight. In the past few months, as vaccination rates have improved, he has been trying to hire employees again with little luck.
In July, he had only been able to hire someone to press clothes.
"We've been struggling on that production part," Gutierrez said. "And now it's more on the cashier part that we're having problems."
To make up for fewer employees, Gutierrez and his business partner have been trying to cover the need themselves.
The struggle to find more employees drove Gutierrez to make another change in the business: using an automated system where customers can pick up their items from a locker instead of asking an employee for help.
***
Westhampton Cleaners on Libbie Avenue in Richmond's West End looks almost the same as it did in 1975, when third-generation owner Mike Boykin's father renovated the space.
But in the past year, there have been a lot of changes to the family-owned business that opened in 1930.
Before the pandemic hit, Boykin had 10 employees and the business was open every day except Sunday.
Now Westhampton Cleaners has four employees including Boykin.
"I've been doing all the work myself, which is a little harder for me, but I can handle it," Boykin said.
Boykin also changed the operating hours of Westhampton Cleaners. The business is now closed on Saturdays as well as Sundays and it reduced its hours during the week.
Even though the pandemic impacted his business, Boykin said dry cleaning was already slowing down.
"People were trending on wearing less [dry clean-only] clothes even before the pandemic," Boykin said. "Just being more casual, with fabrics changing."
Business dropped off a bit when the pandemic first started, Boykin said, but now, business is back to 2019 numbers.
"It's definitely opening up now," Boykin said. "I think we're getting more and more customers. I'm sooner or later going to have to hire some people. I'm trying not to, but I'm going to have to soon."
***
Moizelles Cleaners and Launderers in Jackson Ward has been in business for over 60 years.
COVID-19 closed the business from March to July of last year, and now the business is running with a fewer employees and only operating the dry cleaning machines two days a week instead of five, said Sandra Harvey, whose father, Robert Charles Sr., owns the business.
The business is doing about a quarter of the revenue it generated in 2019, Harvey said.
"We had been impacted by people wearing casual clothes, but that was a gradual thing over time," Harvey said about business before the pandemic. "We were functioning pretty [well]."
Moizelles got creative to generate more sales. At the beginning of the pandemic, Moizelles sold handmade masks. It now is offering a wash and fold laundry service for customers who can do it at home but not have time to, Harvey said.
"I think it is going to be a very slow, snail pace increase until people go back to work and begin wearing clothes, until people go back to church and begin wearing clothes, until people get back out and start functioning in society 100%," Harvey said. "It's going to be slow and a struggle."
