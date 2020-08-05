Nearly three years after it was announced, a data center built by social media giant Facebook has become operational in eastern Henrico County.
Company officials said Tuesday that the data center started serving online traffic a few weeks ago.
“We definitely want to make sure that people hear that we have completed that first building,” said Bobby Hollis, who leads global energy, environment and site selection for Facebook. “We are very committed and happy with the selection we made. Coming to Henrico County was a great thing for us.”
Facebook, based in Menlo Park, Calif., announced in October 2017 that it would build a $750 million data center in the White Oak Technology Park of eastern Henrico, with another $250 million for solar energy projects to power it. The company later announced it planned another $1 billion in investments in the data center.
The project, comprised of five buildings totaling 2.5 million square feet of space, always had been expected to be completed in phases. The first phase, a 450,000-square-foot building, was initially scheduled to be complete in 2019.
Hollis described development at the site as a “continuous process,” but he did not put completion dates on the next phases.
“It is a pretty sizable construction project, so I know they will be working on it for quite some time,” said Anthony J. Romanello, executive director of the Henrico County Economic Development Authority.
While construction on the first phase wasn’t completed as soon as expected, Romanello said Facebook has “exceeded” expectations.
“This is the culmination of three years’ worth of work for the county, the EDA [Economic Development Authority] and Facebook,” Romanello said. “To have the data moving through that data center to the rest of the world is just a phenomenal accomplishment for the county.”
Facebook says about 1,500 people have worked on the construction project.
About 50 people are employed full-time at the data center itself. The company expects to hire about 200 people to work at the data center over time, Hollis said.
“We have an number of engineers that will be on site,” he said. “We have data center technicians.”
Hollis said Facebook is powering the data center with renewable energy, including about 500 megawatts of solar energy projects around Virginia.
White Oak Technology Park, owned by the Henrico Economic Development Authority, was created in 1996 for a $1.5 billion joint venture by Motorola Inc. and Siemens AG to build a plant to manufacture memory chips for semiconductors.
The semiconductor plant closed in 2009 and has since become a QTS data center. The park is now home to a total of three data centers including Facebook’s.
To attract data centers, the Henrico Board of Supervisors in 2017 reduced the county’s tax rate on computers and equipment related to data centers by 87% to just 40 cents per $100 of valuation.
The Facebook center in Henrico is one of 12 data centers the company is either operating or developing in the U.S.
Hollis said the local data center serves Facebook customers in multiple locations.
“The data center architecture is very much intertwined together,” he said. “At any time, a person in Europe can be served out of the Henrico data center. Certainly on the [U.S.] East Coast, people can be served at any time out of the data center.”
