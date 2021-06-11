WATCH NOW: Five local startups tackle issues ranging from local shopping to education and advance medical planning

"Most patients, unfortunately, have never had these kinds of conversations or planned for their care," said Desh Mohan, a medical doctor and one of the co-founders of Koda Health. "I have seen how difficult it is for patients or their family members to decide what to do at that time when they have a critical illness."

Koda Health has designed an online tool that healthcare companies can provide to patients that will guide them through the advanced care planning process, asking questions about their preferences in emergency or end-of-life care and generating the legal documents required for an advanced directive.

"I have seen patients who have gone through these planning conversations and have the opportunity to think about what is important to them and what quality of life means for them," said Mohan, who serves as the company's chief medical officer. "The trajectory of their care is much easier."

The other founders of Koda Health are Tatiana Fofanova, who has a doctorate in molecular medicine and serves as the company's CEO, and Katelin Cherry, a biomedical engineer who serves as the chief technology officer.

The company was founded in Texas, but Mohan has moved to Richmond to establish and build the company's business in Virginia. "We are focused on working with some health systems in Virginia." Mohan said.

"We fundamentally believe everyone should have the opportunity to have that kind of care that is in line with their wishes and beliefs," he said.