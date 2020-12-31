WATCH NOW: Focusing on a niche: Henrico-based hotel operator rapidly growing by opening economy extended-stay hotels

Rise expects the real estate business will more than double in size in the next two to three years. At that point, the business should be large enough to take the company public.

“We have a bunch of opportunities that we are looking at,” said Rise, the CEO of Sandpiper Lodging Trust and the affiliated businesses.

“We have enormous equity and debt resources behind this. We have a bank line with an awful lot of money available to us for acquisitions. We have a solid support base in our equity investors where we have raised more than $130 million over the last eight years.”

His Sandpiper Hospitality management business runs not only his hotel properties but those of three other independent hotel owners. It manages a total of 44 hotels, including the 28 owned by Sandpiper Lodging Trust and affiliated entities.

That hospitality company expects to more than double in size as the real estate investment trust adds properties to its portfolio and as Sandpiper Hospitality takes on new clients to manage other hotels.

“I am proud of what we have accomplished. And I am surprised,” said Rise, who graduated from UVA and got an MBA from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.