WATCH NOW: Grocery wars: Sales soared since the pandemic but what retailers won the battle in the Richmond region?

"Richmond continues to be very overstored and very difficult for other retailers to gain entry into the market or to increase market share significantly," Metzger said.

E-commerce played a big role in the sales gains, Metzger said. Retailers worked hard to make their stores more efficient by ramping up online ordering services with at-store pickup or home delivery.

This shift to online ordering will continue, he said.

"That's why you are seeing Kroger and Walmart investing so much money into this digital mode," Metzger said. "It's an investment game. And to me, those who made the investment and built the foundation were able to take advantage of it during the pandemic. Those guys are better poised to take advantage of it long term."

Retailers faced challenges in the past year, from being out of stock on merchandise to not having enough workers.

"The workers were challenged. They were literally in harm's way. So there was a lot of turnover and there was a lot of extra hours and chains invested a lot in safety protocols," Metzger said. "This labor shortage, coupled with supply chain issues, made it a really tough year."