WATCH NOW: Grocery wars: Sales soared since the pandemic but what retailers won the battle in the Richmond region?

Richmond-area shoppers bought a lot more groceries since the start of the pandemic as they hunkered down and cooked more meals at home when many restaurants closed or curtailed operations.
Overall sales of grocery and related items soared 19% in the Richmond region - an increase of $657 million - to $4.1 billion for the 12 months that ended March 31 compared with the previous period, according to an annual survey by Food World, a Maryland-based grocery industry publication.
"This was unprecedented and will never happen again in our lifetime," Jeffrey W. Metzger, Food World’s president and publisher, said about how food sales increased during the pandemic as consumers shopped in person at grocery stores or did so online for pick-up or delivery.
Most of the increase at grocery stores, mass merchant retailers, convenience stores, drugstores and warehouse clubs took place year from March through June 2020 when sales rose between 70% to 80% compared with the same months in 2019, he said.
Despite overall food sales rising significantly - and most retailers operating stores in the region seeing dramatic increases - the share of the local grocery market didn't change all that much.
The region continues to be a battleground for market share between Walmart, Kroger and Food Lion, which combined commanded nearly 47% of the local market share, according to the Food World report, which was released this week.
Walmart, the world’s largest retailer, captured the No. 1 share of the region’s grocery market for the third consecutive year.
Kroger was ranked second. Food Lion came in third. Convenience store chain Wawa jumped one spot to No. 4. Drugstore operator CVS was ranked as fifth. Publix Super Markets vaulted ahead one spot to No. 6.
The annual rankings are a good indicator of how retailers vying for a piece of the area’s highly competitive $4.1 billion grocery business are doing. The results are for the 12 months that ended March 31.
The market-share numbers are based on sales of food and food-related items sold at all retailers selling groceries. Sales of grocery items from online retail giant Amazon are not included in the survey.
***
Walmart extended its slight lead over Kroger again, but both chains saw a slight percentage decline in their market share figures even though sales increased as more people bought groceries to cook meals at home or bake cookies and pies.
Walmart had a 16.54% market share, down from last year’s revised figure of 16.91%. But food sales at the chain's 18 area stores increased by $44.3 million, up by 6.98%.
Kroger, the nation’s largest traditional supermarket chain, ranked second again with a 15.58% market share. Its market share fell from 16.07% a year ago, but year-over-year sales at its 18 area stores rose 6% or by $36.3 million.
At No. 3, Food Lion continued to move the needle last year at its 48 area stores by eating away some market share of others. The North Carolina-based chain increased its market share to 14.4% from 14.16% a year ago as sales rose 11.2% or by $59.9 million.
Publix improved its market share in the past year after opening three area stores - two in Chesterfield County and one in Richmond - and increasing sales by $66.6 million, or up 37.66%. The Florida-based grocer, which entered the Richmond market in 2017, is now ranked sixth with a 5.93% market share. It had been seventh last year with a 4.71% share.
Nontraditional grocery retailers, including Target, CVS, Walgreens, Wawa and 7-Eleven, continued last year to eat away at the market share of others. These operators, as well as Walmart and Target, now control 51.5% of the local food dollars.
Food sales at Wawa, for instance, jumped $49.28 million, or an increase of 20.5%, at its 32 area locations. The chain moved up one spot to No. 4. Ironically, Metzger said, sales were down slightly in the company's core home market of Philadelphia.
Target, ranked at No. 8, saw its food sales at its 12 stores in the region increase 12.17% or by $18.3 million.
New York-based Wegmans, which entered the Richmond market in 2016, saw sales at its two area stores increase by $8.9 million or up 7.4%.
"Richmond continues to be very overstored and very difficult for other retailers to gain entry into the market or to increase market share significantly," Metzger said.
***
E-commerce played a big role in the sales gains, Metzger said. Retailers worked hard to make their stores more efficient by ramping up online ordering services with at-store pickup or home delivery.
This shift to online ordering will continue, he said.
"That's why you are seeing Kroger and Walmart investing so much money into this digital mode," Metzger said. "It's an investment game. And to me, those who made the investment and built the foundation were able to take advantage of it during the pandemic. Those guys are better poised to take advantage of it long term."
***
Retailers faced challenges in the past year, from being out of stock on merchandise to not having enough workers.
"The workers were challenged. They were literally in harm's way. So there was a lot of turnover and there was a lot of extra hours and chains invested a lot in safety protocols," Metzger said. "This labor shortage, coupled with supply chain issues, made it a really tough year."
While Walmart and Kroger, for instance, had strong e-commerce sites, Walmart "left some opportunities on the table by having bigger than normal out of stocks at their stores when compared to some other retailers in the marketplace."
Sales at Walmart could have been better had there not been those supply challenges, he said.
“Walmart has continued to make investments in our associates and our stores with the ultimate goal of improving the shopping experience for our customers," said David Barbe, Walmart's Richmond market manager. "Over the past year, our associates stepped up and did an outstanding job, and we know we would not have success without them. We look forward to continue serving our Richmond area customers in-store, online or through our popular Grocery Pickup service in the coming year.”
A Kroger spokesperson said "during what was a challenging year full of many unknowns, our stores saw extraordinary demand. Our ability to maintain inventory, keep stores safe and provide a positive shopping experience is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our associates."
Frankie Marshburn, Food Lion's director of operations in the Richmond area, said the chain continued to make shopping easier with more grocery pickup options while also offering an ever-growing variety of products and services important to Richmond-area consumers.
“The last year has been unprecedented, and we’ve been proud to help our neighbors nourish their families," Marshburn said.
***
Food sales have started to taper off in recent months, Metzger said, as consumers enjoy a meal out or return to attending sporting events and theme parks and traveling.
"So by September, when we're going to be out of this virtual learning scenario in most markets and kids are gonna actually be in school, and then when restaurants are able to get close to the capacity and expand even further, you're going to see [grocery] sales continue to dwindle," Metzger said.
While he predicts sales will decline in the current 12-month reporting period from April 1 to March 31, 2022, it won't be a dramatic drop off, reflecting how consumers still want to continue their interest in cooking meals from home.
"We expect to see those volumes drop, but [sales] still will be up from the 2019 figures," he said. "I think the primary reason why sales won't totally drop off is how much e-commerce is influencing the total retail food picture."
(804) 649-6379