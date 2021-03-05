WATCH NOW: Henrico-based Genetworx sees massive growth during the COVID crisis as a prelude to future business development

Genetworx has expanded its testing services into different specialties such as women's health, gastrointestinal and urinary health, and flu testing.

"Thanks to our parent company, we were able to adapt quickly to COVID testing," Miller said. "They were crucial in the funding we needed to get COVID testing up and going."

***

Coronavirus testing is down across the U.S. The average number of tests being conducted daily has dropped by 33.6% since January, the Washington Post reported, citing the COVID Tracking Project.

Company executives say they expect to see long-term demand for some COVID testing even when the pandemic recedes, as the virus is likely to remain in the population for a long time or possibly for good.

But the company's investments to do COVID testing will be useful for its other lab services, including growth opportunities in pharmacogenetics. Genetworx is currently doing about 5,000 tests per month in pharmacogenetics, Jacobs-Helber said.