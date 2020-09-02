WATCH NOW: Henrico-based research firm to start COVID-19 vaccine trials this month with local volunteers

A Henrico County-based research company is preparing to conduct tests on an potential COVID-19 vaccine that will involve thousands of volunteers in central Virginia.

Clinical Research Partners is looking for at least 3,000 people over the age of 18 to participate in a clinical trial of the vaccine, to test its safety and whether it builds immunity to the disease.

The trial will be conducted over eight weeks starting Sept. 14, though participants will continue to be monitored for up to two years. Participants will get paid for being part of the study - $100 per visit, up to $1,000.

"This is a chance to beat this virus," said Dr. Robert S. Call, the president and medical director of Clinical Research Partners.

“This is probably the most impactful study we have done, and with the greatest need for volunteers to come forward,” said Call, an internal medicine and immunology specialist who has conducted research for 20 years. He co-founded Clinical Research Partners in 2011 with Annette Bennett, who has worked in clinical research management since 2003.