WATCH NOW: Henrico-based research firm to start COVID-19 vaccine trials this month with local volunteers

A Henrico County-based research company is preparing to conduct tests on an potential COVID-19 vaccine that will involve thousands of volunteers in central Virginia.
Clinical Research Partners is looking for at least 3,000 people over the age of 18 to participate in a clinical trial of the vaccine, to test its safety and whether it builds immunity to the disease.
The trial will be conducted over eight weeks starting Sept. 14, though participants will continue to be monitored for up to two years. Participants will get paid for being part of the study - $100 per visit, up to $1,000.
"This is a chance to beat this virus," said Dr. Robert S. Call, the president and medical director of Clinical Research Partners.
“This is probably the most impactful study we have done, and with the greatest need for volunteers to come forward,” said Call, an internal medicine and immunology specialist who has conducted research for 20 years. He co-founded Clinical Research Partners in 2011 with Annette Bennett, who has worked in clinical research management since 2003.
The study in the Richmond region is part of a larger, phase 3 global trial of a vaccine called by its experimental name, AZD1222. The vaccine was developed by the British drugmaker AstraZeneca. It is one of numerous COVID-19 vaccines being tested worldwide and nine that are in large-scale human tests.
About 50,000 participants globally, including 30,000 at 80 sites in the United States, are expected to participate in the AstraZeneca study.
At its office just off Forest Avenue in Henrico, Clinical Research Partners has set up a lab along with five patient rooms where participants in the study will be administered the vaccine.
Participants in the study will receive the vaccine once on the day they start the study, along with a booster shot 29 days later. One out of every three participants will get a placebo instead of the actual vaccine.
After getting the vaccine, participants will have several follow-up calls or visits, including several blood draws over two years to determine their immune system's response.
"We want to make sure it works," Bennett said.
Clinical Research Partners manages about 70 to 85 clinical trials per year on treatments for various illnesses including pneumonia, human papillomavirus [HPV] and respiratory syncytial virus. A few years ago, the company did research on an Ebola virus vaccine.
The company has about 28 people on its staff but also works with various physician practices in the Richmond region for its studies.
“We work with a lot of the large clinics in the area,” Bennett said.
The company moved in March from its former location at Retreat Hospital to a 10,000-square-foot office building in Henrico.
Call and Bennett said the company can get many research participants from an existing database and relationships with various medical practices, but the company also is looking for volunteers for this study, especially from a diverse population of people from all ethnic, gender, age and health-status backgrounds, including Black and Hispanic populations who have been disproportionately affected by the disease.
The study is seeking healthy people as well as those who may have underlying conditions such as asthma or diabetes but who are in stable health with those conditions.
"Really, we want a whole cross-section of who is out there for participants, 18 and above," Call said.
"We want to know if the vaccine works in any race, under any kind of circumstances," Call said. "You like to pick healthy people - they could have underlying conditions, but be stable with those conditions."
"We need to know if the vaccine is effective in the elderly population, because sometimes it takes a higher dose in people over 65," he said.
People who are interested in participants in the clinical trial should call (804) 477-3045.
