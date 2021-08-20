WATCH NOW: Henrico-based The Hilb Group has acquired 119 insurance agencies over its 11-year history; it keeps looking to buy more

For more than 10 years now, The Hilb Group has fashioned itself into one of the Richmond region’s fastest-growing companies by acquiring small, independent insurance agencies in multiple states.
The COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t slowed that growth trajectory for the Henrico County-based insurance brokerage.
“We had our biggest M&A [mergers and acquisitions] year ever in 2020, basically doing all of our deals remotely,” said Richard “Ricky” Spiro, The Hilb Group’s CEO.
The Hilb Group was founded in 2009 with a strategy to grow by tapping into private equity funding to buy independent insurance agencies around the nation, many of them small agencies with just a handful of owners and staff. It did its first deal in 2010.
There are more than 35,000 such independent agencies in the United States, but the industry has been in a consolidation mode for years, Spiro said.
“It is a fragmented industry,” he said. “As the world has changed in the last 10 years, a lot of smaller agencies are seeing they can do better as part of a larger organization than they can on their own.”
“Our strategy has been relatively simple and consistent,” Spiro said. “We want to build a great company that is based on what I would call sustainable growth.”
Spiro and other executives with The Hilb Group also stress that the company’s growth strategy isn’t just focused on acquisitions, but on building business returns from each agency it acquires.
“It is not just about acquiring them [agencies], but how we help them grow,” said Jason Angus, the company’s chief operating officer. “They have got to be better off with us than they were on their own.”
As of Aug. 13, The Hilb Group had acquired 119 insurance agencies over its 11-year history, and it now owns agencies in 21 states with more than 200,000 customers. The company’s business mix is roughly 65% property and casualty insurance — mostly commercial insurance with some personal insurance such as homeowners and automobile — and about 35% employee benefits such as group medical and disability.
Backed by private equity funding, The Hilb Group often has completed an acquisition or two each month. In 2020, the company made 22 such deals.
That was actually a little less than the 24 deals the company did in 2019, but Jud Elliott Jr., The Hilb Group’s executive vice president for mergers and acquisitions and one of its founding managers, noted that the deals in 2020 were larger in value than any year before.
“We did a number of very large deals last year,” said Elliott, a native Richmonder and a 38-year veteran of the insurance industry. “We acquired almost $110 million in annual revenue last year, which was by far the biggest year we have ever had.”
Almost all of those deals were done largely though remote meetings because of the pandemic, Elliott said.
However, The Hilb Group has now reopened its office in the Paragon Place office park off Glenside Drive in Henrico, where it moved to in early 2019 from its previous office in Stony Point Office Park in South Richmond. Its executives also are now traveling more to meet with potential sellers.
Spiro lives in New York but says he visits the Richmond office often, while also traveling frequently to visit the company’s numerous agency offices or potential acquisitions.
“Richmond will remain our headquarters,” Spiro said. “We have a terrific group of people and we have absolutely no plans to change the headquarters.”
Angus said the corporate headquarters staff has been growing. “We have gone from about 17 corporate employees about 18 months ago, to more than 60 now,” he said.
***
The Hilb Group’s revenue reached about $365 million in 2020, up from about $110 million in 2017.
Spiro, who joined the business in 2017, thinks the company can hit $500 million or more in revenue in a few years, with $1 billion on the horizon.
“We don’t think there is a ceiling,” he said. “We have a lot of runway and lots of opportunities to continue to grow our business through acquisitions.”
“We are also growing organically,” he added, noting that the company had double-digit revenue growth in the second quarter of this year through growth in its existing businesses, not just because of acquisitions.
The company’s rapid growth has enabled it to make the annual Inc. 5000 list of the nation’s fastest-growing privately held businesses seven times.
This year, The Hilb Group is among 45 companies based in the Richmond area to make the list, published by Inc. magazine. The company ranked No. 2,721 on the list, up from No. 2,968 the year before, with revenue growth of 148% over a three-year period of 2018 to 2020.
***
The company was founded by Robert J. “Bob” Hilb with his father, Robert H. Hilb, the founder and former chairman and CEO of Hilb, Rogal & Hobbs, a Henrico-based company that grew from its founding in 1982 to become the nation’s sixth-largest insurance brokerage with 140 offices in the U.S. before it was sold in late 2008 to Willis Group Holdings Ltd. for $1.67 billion. The year before that deal, Hilb, Rogal & Hobbs reported about $800 million in revenue.
Bob Hilb managed The Hilb Group through about 40 acquisitions. In 2015, Boston-based private equity firm Abry Partners bought a majority stake in The Hilb Group.
Two years later, in September 2017, Bob Hilb departed the company “to pursue other interests.”
Bob Hilb, who was contacted recently, declined to comment on the business he founded or on his departure. He now works in M&A and business consulting.
Ownership of The Hilb Group shifted again in late 2019 when Carlyle Group, a global investment firm based in Washington, D.C., bought a majority stake in the business in a deal providing capital for The Hilb Group to do more acquisitions. The deal for an undisclosed sum shifted majority ownership to Carlyle from Abry Partners.
Spiro joined the company as CEO in September 2017 upon Bob Hilb’s departure.
Spiro had worked for 23 years in investment banking and eight years as chief financial officer of The Chubb Corp., which was one of the world’s largest publicly traded property and casualty insurers.
“I had worked in large companies my entire career,” Spiro said of his decision to join The Hilb Group. “I was ready for a new challenge. I know what it is like to be in big companies. I wanted to run a business where I could have a huge impact and make a big difference.”
***
Its run of acquisitions continued in 2021.
The Hilb Group has completed 16 acquisitions so far in 2021, most recently adding to its footprint in Virginia by buying six insurance agencies in the state.
The company previously had done just four agency acquisitions in Virginia.
Previously, The Hilb Group had built a much bigger footprint in Northeastern and Midwestern states than it did in Virginia and other Mid-Atlantic or Southeastern states, though executives said the company is looking to expand in those regions.
“It is a strategic focus for us to continue to grow here,” Angus said.
On July 13, the company announced it had acquired six brokerages in Virginia — Mechanicsville-based Easley-Hedrick Insurance & Financial Services, Salem-based Ryan Harris Insurance and Financial Services Inc., Manassas-based Harvey Insurance Agency, Roanoke-based Keith Ghaphery Insurance and Associates Inc., Virginia Beach-based Mayo Insurance Agency Inc., and Williamsburg Insurance Agency LLC.
“That’s great because obviously this is our home state, and while we have had a presence here in Virginia somewhat, we were not nearly as large as we wanted to be in our home state,” Elliott said. “They are all terrific business leaders and we could not be more excited about having them on board.”
***
The company does not disclose how much it pays to buy insurance agencies, but executives said each buyout typically involves a mix of cash payment along with an equity ownership stake in The Hilb Group.
The equity stake is critical because The Hilb Group’s goal is to provide resources to each agency so it can grow its business organically, and the company wants the leadership teams at each agency to stay on board, Elliott said.
“We look at all of our acquisitions as an investment in people and in leadership teams,” Elliott said.
The company is not looking to buy agencies whose owners are simply seeking an immediate exit strategy.
“We are looking for strong leadership teams that want to continue to grow their business,” Spiro said. “We are not looking for people who want to sell their business, make a lot of money and then ride off into the sunset. So we are not for everybody.”
While acquisition are a major part of The Hilb Group’s strategy, Angus stressed that the company really looks at acquisitions from a “talent recruitment” perspective, and it provides additional technology tools, business management systems, data analytics and leadership training for each agency, along with professional development opportunities for their employees.
“We have got sales training, we have got automation training and professional development,” Angus said. “A lot of those things are difficult to do if you are smaller agency. We are able to combine those resources and invest in our people.”
***
Easley-Hedrick Insurance & Financial Agency based in Mechanicsville found The Hilb Group was a good fit.
“We had grown our agency as much as we thought we could on our own, and we started looking last fall for a partner,” said Brandon Hedrick, CEO of the Easley-Hedrick agency, which has about 30 employees. In addition to its main office in Hanover County, it has offices in Farmville, South Boston, Danville, Chatham and Bedford.
“In the insurance world, having carrier access is key to making sure you have the right carriers for your clients,” Hedrick said. “All carriers have volume requirements, and they want your agency to do certain things. We were looking for a partner who had great carrier relationships and carrier contracts that we would be able to tap into for our clients.”
The firm also wanted to open up more career opportunities for their employees.
At a smaller firm, employees “reach a certain level and they do not have anywhere else to go.” Hedrick said. “We did not have a large, long career path for them. We were looking for somebody like Hilb that had corporate opportunities or opportunities at other offices in different parts of the state or the country.”
The firm’s principals considered several acquisition partners, but they also liked that The Hilb Group is based in Virginia.
“It gave us the national presence we needed with carrier access, as well as the local feel with them [Hilb], being based here in Virginia and in Richmond.” said Suter Easley, the firm’s president and chief sales officer.
