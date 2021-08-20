WATCH NOW: Henrico-based The Hilb Group has acquired 119 insurance agencies over its 11-year history; it keeps looking to buy more

Spiro and other executives with The Hilb Group also stress that the company’s growth strategy isn’t just focused on acquisitions, but on building business returns from each agency it acquires.

“It is not just about acquiring them [agencies], but how we help them grow,” said Jason Angus, the company’s chief operating officer. “They have got to be better off with us than they were on their own.”

As of Aug. 13, The Hilb Group had acquired 119 insurance agencies over its 11-year history, and it now owns agencies in 21 states with more than 200,000 customers. The company’s business mix is roughly 65% property and casualty insurance — mostly commercial insurance with some personal insurance such as homeowners and automobile — and about 35% employee benefits such as group medical and disability.

Backed by private equity funding, The Hilb Group often has completed an acquisition or two each month. In 2020, the company made 22 such deals.

That was actually a little less than the 24 deals the company did in 2019, but Jud Elliott Jr., The Hilb Group’s executive vice president for mergers and acquisitions and one of its founding managers, noted that the deals in 2020 were larger in value than any year before.