WATCH NOW: Henrico woman's sweet potato pies are being sold at more than 200 Walmart stores

Mary D. Lee has finally landed the big one.
After more than four years, Lee has worked out details to get her Mary D. Lee's Kitchen sweet potato pies in Walmart stores.
She first landed a contract in June 2017 to have her pies sold at all of Walmart's stores in the U.S. A deal she got on the spot after traveling to the retailer's headquarters in Arkansas to pitch her sweet potato pie during the chain's Open Call product pitch event.
Through perseverance, tenacity and entrepreneurial drive, Lee's sweet potato pies started appearing in the bakery sections of more than 200 Walmart stores in earlier this month. The pies are available in all of the chain's stores in Virginia and Pennsylvania, and in select stores in New York, New Jersey, Delaware. Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina and the District of Columbia.
About 24,000 pies were made for the initial launch. If consumer acceptance is good, her pies could be available in more Walmart stores across the country, with the goal of eventually being in all of the retailer's 5,000-plus stores in the U.S.
Getting her pies in Walmart is a significant milestone, she said.
"I'm very happy. I'm very excited. I'm very grateful," Lee said with a big smile.
"I'm a believer in God and God obviously helped me get where I'm at. I pray a lot, but I also put forth the work and the effort. I just thank God for everything," she said.
"I feel like I'm like bamboo. Bamboo is working and growing, but you can't see it. It grows underground and then once it shoots up, it grows exponentially. So I feel like I'm a bamboo shoot. People didn't see what was going on behind the scenes, but trust me I never stopped."
After landing the contract, Lee spent much of the time working out details such as finding a co-packer big enough to handle the capacity, and to make the pies to her specifications.
Lee, now a semi-retired social worker, said she endured a learning curve to take her from a home-base pie making business that she started in 2011 to selling her pies at the world's largest retailer.
Earlier this month when she walked into a Walmart store in Henrico and saw her pies on the shelf for the first time, Lee said she was beyond thrilled.
"I've been waiting so long. I honestly thought I would start crying but didn't because there were some frustrations even towards the tail end," she said, noting that her pies initially were slated to be in Walmart in November for Thanksgiving, and then in December for the Christmas and New Year's holidays.
"I then came to realize it doesn't matter when the pies are in the stores because people that eat sweet potato pies eat them all year round. It's not really a holiday pie. So I had to remember that and I know that my product is that good. So I knew that it would sell regardless," she said. "But when it finally came in the store, of course I was very excited and happy."
Her pies are selling fast, too. About a dozen Mary D. Lee's Kitchen sweet potato pies were on a table in the bakery department - right next to singer Patti LaBelle Sweet Potato Pies, which Walmart has sold for several years - on Thursday morning at the Walmart store on Forest Avenue in Henrico.
By mid-afternoon, all of Lee's pies were sold out at that store.
"I'm just amazed," she said. "I knew my pie was that good. I've tasted the competitor pies and I knew people will definitely like my pie."
***
Lee started her business after she won a cooking competition at work using a sweet potato pie recipe that she tweaked from the one her late mother had used. "It's my recipe, but it is inspired from my mother," she said.
Baking pies back then became a hobby and way for Lee to unwind from what was at times a stressful job as a social worker. Her family, friends and co-workers liked her pies so much that she decided to sell them for the holidays.
They kept asking her to bake pies for them, which she still does today.
"I have some very close, intimate friends that just cannot eat another pie. They want my pie so I have to keep supplying them," Lee said.
She figures that she and her daughter baked about 1,000 pies for the recent holidays for friends and family.
Several years after starting her home-grown business, she was baking about 20 pies a week. It was then she decided it was time to take the business to the next level, and start getting her pies into stores.
In June 2017, like hundreds of small business owners, Lee set out for Bentonville, Arkansas, to visit Walmart headquarters and pitch her product to Walmart buyers.
“Our Open Call events provide the opportunity to change the future for small businesses like Mary D. Lee’s Kitchen, their families and their communities," Felicia McCranie, director of communications for Walmart, said in a statement. "These businesses are at the heart of communities here in America and a big part of our $350 billion commitment to U.S. manufacturing to help create American jobs.”
After landing a contract at the event, Lee knew she had her work cut out for herself.
Her initial plan was to have her pies in Walmart in 2018 or 2019 at the latest.
But she needed a co-packer — or a food contract manufacturer — to make the pies to her specifications for such a big rollout.
Lee said she reached out to seven or so co-packers. "Trying to get a manufacturer was one of the biggest obstacles I had to overcome," she said.
Once she found a co-packer in Massachusetts, it took another year or more to ensure the quality outcome of the pies were to her satisfaction.
"One of the biggest hang ups for me was finding a co-packer, and there was a lot of back and forth working with me because I was very adamant about the taste. I did not want it to be manufactured or fake or anything like that. So that took a good two years," Lee said. "I wouldn't stop until it was 99.9% my pie, and anybody that knows my pie they can assure you that that is it."
***
Another Richmond-area female baker is selling her sweet potato pies at two national chains.
Joye B. Moore's budding family-run business is booming. She began selling her Joyebells Sweet Potato Pies to about 40 Food Lion stores in the Richmond area in April and began selling her pies to more than 40 Sam’s Club stores in six states in November.
Food Lion now plans to begin rolling out Moore's pies to all of its 1,100-plus stores across the country beginning in late February, she said. All stores should have the pies sometime this spring.
"We're in the process of the planning and logistics process now to get ready to roll out to all of the Food Lion stores," Moore said. "I thought we were just going to do Virginia stores and then add stores, but we're rolling out to all Food Lions now."
Sam's Club is adding stores in 19 more states in February, which means more than 250 locations should be carrying her pies, she said. Her goal is to be in all 600 Sam’s Club locations by the fourth quarter of 2022.
"They're not going to keep rolling out to this many states if you're not selling, so I think we're doing great," said Moore, a sixth-generation sweet potato pie baker who uses her great-great-great-grandmother’s recipe for the pies.
Sam's Club also plans to start carrying her peach cobbler, which she sells at some Richmond-area independent grocery stores. The peach cobbler will be sold in those same Sam's Club locations starting in early April, in time for Easter, Moore said.
Moore also expects to appear on the shopping channel HSN sometime next month to sell her pies to a national television audience.
"This is all exciting," Moore said. "The small businesses here are doing great. Richmond has got the sauce."
***
Mary D. Lee's Kitchen was initially supposed to sell its sweet potato pies in every Walmart store, Lee said.
She is pushing to have her pies, which sell for $5.94, be in every Walmart store across the country. She's not sure when that will be but that's her hope.
"My prayer is I want it to be in every store and I want it to be there because it's an everyday Walmart-worthy nationwide pie," she said. "That's my goal, anyway. So many people have been wonderful. They have been supporting me for years."
(804) 649-6379