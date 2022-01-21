WATCH NOW: Henrico woman's sweet potato pies are being sold at more than 200 Walmart stores

"I then came to realize it doesn't matter when the pies are in the stores because people that eat sweet potato pies eat them all year round. It's not really a holiday pie. So I had to remember that and I know that my product is that good. So I knew that it would sell regardless," she said. "But when it finally came in the store, of course I was very excited and happy."

Her pies are selling fast, too. About a dozen Mary D. Lee's Kitchen sweet potato pies were on a table in the bakery department - right next to singer Patti LaBelle Sweet Potato Pies, which Walmart has sold for several years - on Thursday morning at the Walmart store on Forest Avenue in Henrico.

By mid-afternoon, all of Lee's pies were sold out at that store.

"I'm just amazed," she said. "I knew my pie was that good. I've tasted the competitor pies and I knew people will definitely like my pie."

Lee started her business after she won a cooking competition at work using a sweet potato pie recipe that she tweaked from the one her late mother had used. "It's my recipe, but it is inspired from my mother," she said.