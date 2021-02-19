WATCH NOW: Home-grown real estate business expands outside of the Richmond region into other states

CapCenter’s business model is catching on beyond the Richmond area.

One of the first if not only company to bundle residential mortgages, realty and closing services under one roof, the Henrico County-based company has opened five offices in the past year or so — one each in McLean; in Raleigh and Charlotte, N.C.; and in Greenville and Charleston, S.C.

Its headquarters will be moved this year from leased space in the Innsbrook Corporate Center into a nearby building that the company bought in 2020 for $5.85 million.

“We’re not interested in growing for the sake of growing,” said Gary Piacentini, founder and CEO of CapCenter.

The goal is quality growth, he said.

“We’re so darn busy in Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina. We want to perfect that … Our goal is to continue to hire the right folks and build career paths.”

Those paths are being created in cities comparable to the Richmond area where the CapCenter model — aimed at middle-income earners — can be replicated.

Piacentini, who learned about the market as a corporate, real estate and tax attorney, founded the company in 1997 on the premise of saving people money when buying, selling or financing a home.