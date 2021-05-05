WATCH NOW: 'I still can't believe it': Richmond woman's sweet potato pies now sold at area Food Lion stores

When Hatch Packaging begins the co-packing operations later this year, it will be able to produce Joyebell’s Sweet Potato Pies for Moore using her recipe and baking techniques, Green said. Moore and her family are making the pies at Hatch Kitchen themselves.

Like other co-packing operations, "we would work with her to make sure that the quality control is where she needs it to be. She'll still be involved in her own product, but we would be basically helping her by producing the higher volumes," Green said. "That would free her up to be able to really work on scaling the business. Right now, she's in there baking all the time. It's time for us to give her some help on the production side, so she can get out there and really sell the product."

Moore said it will be better for her to grow the business by having a relationship with a co-packing operator rather than trying to produce the pies herself.

"It's more nimble that way. The only thing to put in place is a distributor and as we build our funds we'll be ready rollout throughout the southeast region," she said.

Her business is going to self-fund its expansion program.

"We will use revenues generated from being in the initial stores to exponentially fund our rollout throughout the Food Lion stores first in the state and then rolling out from there," Moore said. "If we do get a partner [an investor] along the way, that would be awesome."