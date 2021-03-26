WATCH NOW: Independent pharmacies are a lifeline in the COVID vaccine rollout

Kim Wright, a pharmacist for more than 20 years, laughs when she is asked how much time, thought and work she has put into giving COVID-19 vaccinations the past two months.
“At this point, even in my sleep, I feel like I am doing COVID shots,” said Wright, who is the pharmacy director and co-owner of Cumberland Pharmacy. “It is pretty much all I think about these days.”
As the only pharmacy in Cumberland County, about a 40-minute drive west of the Richmond area, Cumberland Pharmacy has been a provider of essential services for a long time to the roughly 10,000 residents of the rural county that, right now, doesn’t even have a doctor’s office.
The pharmacy’s essential role has been especially vital during the pandemic.
Cumberland Pharmacy and numerous other small, independent pharmacies around Virginia and the nation have emerged as a primary source of COVID-19 vaccinations, especially for underserved populations of people who otherwise might struggle to obtain vaccines.
As of mid-March, Cumberland Pharmacy had given about 700 vaccinations, some of them at the pharmacy itself on U.S. 60, but mostly by holding clinics at local institutions that volunteered their space, such as the nearby Fitzgerald Memorial Baptist Church or Delma’s Pantry, a food bank in Cumberland.
In some small towns in Virginia and across the U.S., an independent pharmacy is the only local place where residents can get a COVID-19 vaccination. That’s also the case even in certain urban areas.
“Being out here, in the country, it can be a bit of a challenge” for people to find ways to get vaccinated, Wright said. “That is mainly because of internet access. A lot of people don’t have it.”
Cumberland residents could drive roughly 30 minutes east or west to visit a doctor or another pharmacy, but many residents, especially seniors, need to find someone else to drive them, “or they might not even have the gas money,” Wright said.
Wright and her business partner, Scott Gregg, also own Farmville Family Pharmacy. Gregg owns Amelia Pharmacy, where Wright also works as a pharmacist. Those pharmacies have given vaccinations and held clinics in their communities.
“The good part about it is, in this community or really in any rural community, there are so many groups of people who are willing to help,” Wright said. “We have had no shortage of volunteers.”
***
Other independent pharmacies in the Richmond region have stepped up to devote time, staff and resources to giving COVID-19 vaccinations.
For instance, Hope Pharmacy in Richmond’s Church Hill has given more than 1,000 vaccines so far.
The minority- and woman-owned pharmacy operates inside of The Market @ 25th at Nine Mile Road and North 25th Street. Like the grocery store, its goal is to serve people who otherwise live in a food and pharmacy desert.
“Our main focus from the beginning has been serving our vulnerable communities right here in Church Hill, and that is what we are doing,” said Shantelle Brown, a doctor of pharmacy and owner/operator of Hope Pharmacy.
When COVID-19 vaccines started to become available in early January, Bremo Pharmacy in Henrico County set up a vaccination clinic at its training center and administrative office located near its retail pharmacy in the Crossroads Shopping Center off Staples Mill Road.
A team of pharmacists — along with some volunteers such as retired nurses — have been giving about 900 vaccines a week at the clinic. The pharmacy has given more than 8,000 vaccines so far, since it got its first doses through the Henrico Health Department in early January.
In comparison, during a normal flu season, the pharmacy might give around 1,500 flu vaccines.
So setting up the infrastructure for the COVID-19 vaccinations was a much more significant and time-consuming undertaking, said Catherine Cary, a pharmacist at Bremo and the president and CEO of Richmond Apothecaries, the parent company of Bremo Pharmacy.
“We did repurpose our space, and we found a software program to be able to schedule vaccinations and keep track of that,” Cary said.
“I think that pharmacies in general have been very willing to step in and be a part of the solution,” Cary said. “I think that independent pharmacies here in our area had the flexibility to act quickly because we do not have a corporate office to have to approve things. When the health department said, ‘Do you want to do this?’ we signed a contract in an hour and were ready to go.”
Among the patients who recently got vaccines at Bremo was Kate Vanderbeek, a social worker from Richmond who is employed at a group home for teenagers and has regular interactions with other people.
Vanderbeek stopped by the pharmacy on March 17 to get her second dose, then waited in a room set up for vaccine recipients to be observed for 15 minutes to make sure they don’t have any reactions to the vaccine. She perused her new vaccine card certifying that she has received both doses.
“I do feel very relieved,” said Vanderbeek, 40. “I know the vaccine is not everything, but I do feel a little more peace of mind now working face to face with people. A lot of people in front-line jobs feel like they have one more measure to be able to keep doing what they want to be doing.”
***
Pharmacists say they are operating their vaccine programs as a “break-even” business without any expectation of profit.
The vaccine itself is free to patients and providers, but pharmacies can bill insurance companies or Medicare for vaccine administration fees to cover some of the extra costs such as staff time or equipment needed for giving vaccines.
“If people do not have insurance, then we don’t charge them anything,” Cary said. “I would say it is break-even for us. I have got three pharmacists vaccinating all day long.”
Administrative fees “really barely pays the salary of those people,” she said.
“It is not a cost burden, but primarily we are doing it for the community,” Cary said.
Pharmacies have been able to get vaccine doses through both local health departments in Virginia and through the Federal Retail Pharmacy program.
“We do think the long-term solution is going to be to use the independent pharmacies because they are in places that bigger pharmacies are not, We are going to be able to reach more patients just by giving them [independent pharmacies] more vaccines.”
All told, the Federal Retail Pharmacy program has 21 companies taking part, including big drugstore and grocery chains and mass merchandisers like Costco and Walmart. But not all the big chains like CVS, Rite-Aid and Walgreens are giving vaccinations in every state they’re located in.
The vaccine program is putting a spotlight on independent pharmacies, which have been in decline nationwide as larger, chain retailers have gained ground.
In 2015, independents accounted for 36% of the 61,000 pharmacies across the U.S., according to The Associated Press, citing the National Community Pharmacists Association, a trade group. By 2019, they accounted for 35% as the number of pharmacies overall grew to 61,480.
“We do think the independent pharmacies are going to be long-term partners,” said Christina Barrille, executive director of the Virginia Pharmacists Association. “They have been serving their communities for decades. They are the ones who are established and have been having flu clinics.”
“The long-term solution is going to be to use the independent pharmacies because they are in places that bigger pharmacies are not. We are going to be able to reach more patients just by giving them more vaccine,” Barrille said. “These are small-business owners, and they take everything to heart and are so invested in their communities.”
The state Department of Health reported on March 17 that more than 300 pharmacies in Virginia are currently receiving vaccines through the Federal Retail Pharmacy program.
People who are interested in getting vaccinated at a local pharmacy can visit the website VaccineFinder.org to find eligible pharmacy locations, hours, phone numbers and scheduling links where available.
Tackling the volume of vaccines that need to be given and the number of requests for vaccines has been a major challenge for pharmacies.
“There is not a playbook for this,” said Mark Oley, the owner of Westwood Pharmacy on Patterson Avenue near Libbie Avenue in Richmond, which also is holding vaccination clinics.
“It is the first time for this in my lifetime,” Oley said. “I think it is much better than where we were six weeks ago. There is more availability of the vaccine, and I think Virginia as a state is moving in the right direction.”
Elderly customers, he said, have been frustrated because so many of them find it difficult to get online — or don’t know how to — to find out where they can get a vaccine shot.
“It has been frustrating for a lot of people,” Oley said. “They call and want the shots. You want to say, ‘Yes, just come on by and get the shots,’ but it is just not that easy, You have to plan it carefully.”
***
At first, Cumberland Pharmacy created an online scheduling tool for people to sign up for vaccines.
But the pharmacy soon found it was getting requests from people from far away, even from Northern Virginia.
Meanwhile, many people in Cumberland lack the internet access to schedule appointments online.
“Once we realized that we were not reaching the people in our communities, we turned off the online scheduling platform and turned to a more grassroots approach,” Wright said.
Staff members at the pharmacy locations devoted extra time to making phone calls to customers to schedule appointments for vaccines. The pharmacy also started working with local churches and nonprofit organizations to set up vaccination clinics.
Delma’s Pantry, the local food bank, was able to set up vaccinations for seniors living in the county who come to the pantry monthly to get senior boxes that contain dry goods such as powdered milk and rice.
So far, the clinics at the food bank have given both doses of the vaccine to 60 people. Another 60 people have received the first dose, while a third group is being scheduled to start getting the vaccine, said Doris Seal, a volunteer who manages the food bank. Volunteers who deliver food to local seniors also were able to get vaccinated.
“I was very thankful to get that for our volunteers that wanted to be vaccinated, and then to help some of these seniors that needed it,” Seal said.
Among the Cumberland residents who got vaccinated at Cumberland Pharmacy are husband and wife Dwight and Maggie Nicely, who are both retirees.
“We sheltered in place for almost a year because we both have some underlying health issues and we did not want to take any chances,” Maggie Nicely said. “I did all of my grocery by curbside pickup, and I drove to Powhatan because nobody here offered curbside shopping.”
Both she and her husband got the vaccine in early February. “We feel like we have a huge weight lifted off our shoulders,” said Maggie, who is also a volunteer for the food bank. “This has been a huge benefit for the county.”
(804) 775-8123