WATCH NOW: Independent pharmacies are a lifeline in the COVID vaccine rollout

“We did repurpose our space, and we found a software program to be able to schedule vaccinations and keep track of that,” Cary said.

“I think that pharmacies in general have been very willing to step in and be a part of the solution,” Cary said. “I think that independent pharmacies here in our area had the flexibility to act quickly because we do not have a corporate office to have to approve things. When the health department said, ‘Do you want to do this?’ we signed a contract in an hour and were ready to go.”

Among the patients who recently got vaccines at Bremo was Kate Vanderbeek, a social worker from Richmond who is employed at a group home for teenagers and has regular interactions with other people.

Vanderbeek stopped by the pharmacy on March 17 to get her second dose, then waited in a room set up for vaccine recipients to be observed for 15 minutes to make sure they don’t have any reactions to the vaccine. She perused her new vaccine card certifying that she has received both doses.

“I do feel very relieved,” said Vanderbeek, 40. “I know the vaccine is not everything, but I do feel a little more peace of mind now working face to face with people. A lot of people in front-line jobs feel like they have one more measure to be able to keep doing what they want to be doing.”