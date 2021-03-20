WATCH NOW: Is the shift to working remotely a fad or here to stay?

The coronavirus pandemic is transforming the workplace.
In the past year, employees have been working from their kitchen tables, home offices or outside decks rather than from their regular offices or cubicles.
The big remote work experiment seems to be working and seems to be here to stay, according to some research, polls and commercial real estate experts.
The big question at this point is to what extent companies will adopt that model even after the pandemic and keep allowing employees to work from home.
The American office "is going to change," said Brent Smith, a professor of real estate at Virginia Commonwealth University.
"I don’t believe we are observing the initial demise of the office like we believe we are with brick-and-mortar retail," Smith said. "But I do believe and I am convinced that is it going to be an evolved product in the foreseeable future. Firms and industries have had to adapt [during the pandemic] and many of those adaptations are going to stick."
The value of remote work versus at-home work is a question being asked by companies worldwide.
Last week, for instance, Ford Motor Co. told about 30,000 of its employees worldwide who have worked from home that they can continue to do so indefinitely, with flexible hours approved by their managers. The company is adopting a hybrid model where office workers will commute to work mainly for group meetings and projects best-suited for face-to-face interaction.
Salesforce, Facebook, Google and other tech firms have said they’ll continue work-from-home policies indefinitely. Target Corp. will vacate one of its four downtown Minneapolis office buildings because it’s moving to a hybrid model for 3,500 workers.
Ford's announcement could motivate other companies to extend their work-from-home policies, post-pandemic.
A majority of employers and office employees think that remote work has been mostly successful, according to a survey of 133 business executives and 1,200 office workers conducted in November and December by the accounting firm PwC, formerly PriceWaterhouseCoopers.
About 83% of employers said that a shift to remote work has been successful for their company, compared to 73% in a June 2020 survey.
A majority of employers in the survey said they expect some sort of hybrid work in the future with employees working sometimes at home and sometimes in the office. Only 17% were adamant about the need for everyone to be back in the office as soon as feasible.
There is also a divide between executives and employees on how quickly a return to office work should happen, as well as how often office workers should come back to the office. About 75% of executives want at least half of their employees back in the office by July, while only 61% of office workers expect to do that.
The survey showed that more than half of employees – 55% - would prefer to work remotely at least three days a week once the pandemic is over. Most executives – 68% - said they would prefer that employees be in the office at least three days a week.
The right mix of hybrid work is going to vary by organization, department, teams and individual, said Rett Turner, a first vice president at Henrico County-based commercial real estate brokerage Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer who works with major corporations on their office space needs.
"We haven’t found one one-size-fits-all solution yet and nor do we think there is going to be one," Turner said.
Given that, companies also are having a hard time predicting what they may need in terms of office space after the pandemic.
"Without having a good understanding of who is coming into the office and for how long, you can’t program for that need until you reach whatever that new normal is," Turner said.
About 35% of employed people were working from home last May during the height of the pandemic, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. By last month, the share working remotely had fallen to about 23% as some people returned to workplaces.
Research by the consulting firm McKinsey & Co. has found that 20% to 25% of the workforce could work from home between three and five days a week.
Job review site Glassdoor found that 86% of employees surveyed by The Harris Poll prefer to continue working from home at least part of the time after offices reopen.
But 17% of them said they would consider quitting their job if they were required to return to the office five days a week.
A report by the Greater Washington Partnership, a corporate-led policy organization, that looked at the potential impact on remote work by COVID-19 in the region stretching from Richmond through the Washington, D.C., area to Baltimore, found that only about 5% of the workforce was working from home before the pandemic.
That percentage of remote work may be five times as high after the pandemic.
The study shows that minorities and small businesses will be hurt most by long-term shift to remote jobs with the shift providing unequal opportunities for people based on education, race and ethnicity, the kinds of jobs they hold and how they travel to them, the report said.
"An increase in flexible working arrangements and more days spent at home will decrease spending on meals, shopping and entertainment around the workplace," the report says. "This could disproportionately impact smaller businesses around workplaces, particularly in dining, entertainment and retail, that rely on revenue generated from the increased daytime population of the downtown/urban core."
In the Richmond area, the report said that people who benefit most are likely to work in high-wage, high-skill occupations - professional, scientific, finance and management - and live in affluent, predominantly white communities in western Henrico, where the study estimates 32% of workers are employed in businesses that allow remote work.
"Remote-capable workers in Baltimore and Richmond are more likely to reside in suburban areas instead of neighborhoods near the metros’ central business districts," the report states.
A substantial shift toward remote work could have long-lasting effects on commuting, recruiting and demand for office space.
A national survey of 278 executives by McKinsey in August 2020 found that on average, executives are planning to reduce office space by about 30%. "Demand for restaurants and retail in downtown areas and for public transportation may decline as a result," the report says.
While vacation and leisure travel is expected to return after the pandemic, remote work may also put a dent in business travel as videoconferencing and other tools have become more prevalent during the pandemic, according to the report, which concludes that about 20% of business travel, the most lucrative segment for airlines, may not return.
"This would have significant knock-on effects on employment in commercial aerospace, airports, hospitality, and food service," the report says. "E-commerce and other virtual transactions are booming."
Allowing for remote work or having a hybrid model also could have an impact on younger workers, VCU's Smith said.
"I think they are in great jeopardy," Smith said of employees in their 20s and 30s.
"Some people build their careers through the network process," he said. "And the network that they are accustomed to – the Twitter world – has not be fully adopted yet by the folks that make the decisions about their future. The folks that make the decisions and give them opportunities are still very accustomed to the personal human one-on-one interaction."
Younger workers may say they prefer the flexibility of remote working because they are more accustomed to it, he said. But those workers need that interaction with others, including managers and other executives, in order to ensure their future career prospects are advancing.
"Besides, it's harder to mentor someone over Zoom," Smith said.
The flexible work model could have an impact on recruiting efforts by businesses.
"Prior to pandemic, there was legitimate war for talent and companies were competing amongst themselves for that talent," said Turner with Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer. "Now it seems like the companies are competing against the couch."
Indeed.com, a job listing site, said that job postings offering remote work have doubled to about 6% during the pandemic and continue to rise. Tech jobs are among the likeliest to be remote, but the remote share of postings increased most in therapy, finance and law.
“If job postings are a guide, employers are increasingly open to remote work, even as some employees return to the workplace,” said Jed Kolko, chief economist at Indeed.
Some companies see remote work as a way to recruit and hire employees who might not be able to relocate to the Richmond region for work. That includes companies like Henrico County-based Altria Group, parent company of cigarette maker the parent company of Philip Morris USA.
For some office employees, "we know there is some interest in doing distant remote working, and that is essentially living and working somewhere that is not close to one of our facilities," Altria spokesperson Steve Callahan said. "We think it would help attract talent to the company."
Reconfiguring the workspace may be needed to provide more open common space, VCU's Smith said.
If employees spend about 20 to 25 hours a week "just interacting with their computer" and the rest is spent brainstorming, networking and strategizing with colleagues, there may not be a need to have dedicated office cubicles for workers.
Companies "need space where folks can come in and do their thing and interact with others and then move on and do independent work," Smith said.
His idea of what the future office might look like is similar to what Capital One Financial Corp., the Richmond region's largest private employer, has set up for much of its space at its offices in the West Creek business park in Goochland County.
Rather than have tons of dedicated offices or cubicles, Capital One has collaborative working spaces sprinkled throughout its campus where employees can plug in their computers and work, Smith said. Elsewhere on the campus, workers have access to smaller private spaces for employees to make a phone call or conduct a small meeting - including a treehouse outside, he said.
"I am anticipating more of a open office space environment," he said.
