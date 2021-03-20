WATCH NOW: Is the shift to working remotely a fad or here to stay?

The survey showed that more than half of employees – 55% - would prefer to work remotely at least three days a week once the pandemic is over. Most executives – 68% - said they would prefer that employees be in the office at least three days a week.

The right mix of hybrid work is going to vary by organization, department, teams and individual, said Rett Turner, a first vice president at Henrico County-based commercial real estate brokerage Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer who works with major corporations on their office space needs.

"We haven’t found one one-size-fits-all solution yet and nor do we think there is going to be one," Turner said.

Given that, companies also are having a hard time predicting what they may need in terms of office space after the pandemic.

"Without having a good understanding of who is coming into the office and for how long, you can’t program for that need until you reach whatever that new normal is," Turner said.

***

About 35% of employed people were working from home last May during the height of the pandemic, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. By last month, the share working remotely had fallen to about 23% as some people returned to workplaces.